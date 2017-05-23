As Twitchy readers know, scumbag and all-around waste of space David Leavitt was making vile jokes about the Ariana Grande concert terror attack even before we knew how many were hurt, or killed for that matter.

We did know though that there were fatalities, but that didn’t keep Leavitt from tweeting some of the most awful tweets we’ve ever seen on Twitter (and that says a lot). As soon as the tweets hit, Twitter exploded, and people were calling for his proverbial head and messaging various outlets Leavitt has listed in his bio demanding they address it.

One of those outlets was CBS, and they denied that he worked for them.

Today, John Kincade from The Fan and CBS slammed Leavitt:

Please remove @CBS from your profile @David_Leavitt

It is fake news, you don't work with us. — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) May 23, 2017

Hell yeah.

Mic TO THE drop!

So we have confirmed @David_Leavitt has a blue check and a fake profile of employers. Hey @verified What is up with this? — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) May 23, 2017

We’ve been questioning how Twitter verifies and why for years now …

And then last night after making a LAME ASS apology about offending people and taking the tweet down “because people asked him to,” he was right back to tweeting hot garbage.

And the Pee Wee Herman wannabe is right back to his comedic attempts. https://t.co/txwhoqnTuQ — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) May 23, 2017

And now I have a small insight of what Donald Trump must deal with on a regular basis #ImpeachTrump — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

Leave it to #TheResistance.

Related:

‘F*ckin’ scumbag’: Verified Twitter account tweets VILE ‘jokes’ about incident at Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/zt4stKIt6h — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 23, 2017