As reports come in from the Manchester area in the U.K. where an ‘explosion’ of some sort was heard at the end of an Ariana Grande concert and with the Manchester police confirming a number of fatalities, David Leavitt (a nobody freelancer who Twitter decided to verify) made tasteless and ugly jokes:

MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Really dude?

David’s bio says he is a freelancer and lists companies like CBS, AXS, Yahoo and the Examiner; did he think this was a good way to make a name for himself?

Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

We don’t even know how many people are actually dead or why …

Delete your account.

Twitter wasn’t amused:

@David_Leavitt I hope your account has been hacked — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) May 22, 2017

He may well end up claiming it was.

@David_Leavitt Cunt !!!! Kids have died tonight . — Brian Rose (@Brian_Lion_Rose) May 22, 2017

@David_Leavitt This what the delete feature is for. — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 22, 2017

@David_Leavitt if you have accreditation, which I doubt because intelligence must evade you, it should be withdrawn as you're a disgrace to the profession. — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) May 22, 2017

@David_Leavitt Delete your account you nob. — Annie Wallace (@anniewallace) May 22, 2017

At the time of this article, the tweets are still up and Leavitt has started whining about all of the notifications he’s getting:

Checked my phone and got this message from Twitter. Try swearing at me now! pic.twitter.com/TbIXnxhusM — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Boo hoo. What did he think would happen?

Oh, and here’s the perfect chaser to this shot:

@David_Leavitt How do u decide which lives matter in terror attacks vs. which 2 make jokes about? Wait, I know … TRUMP! | @TwitchyTeam @PolitiBunny pic.twitter.com/EjjA8sPQcC — Peculiar Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) May 22, 2017

UPDATE:

CBS claims Leavitt does not work for them:

Even though he does have CBS listed in his bio.

Also, Leavitt has apologized for the offensive and hurtful tweets …

Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

Ain’t nobody having it though.

Related: