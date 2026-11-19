The socialist Democrats who run Minneapolis and New York City seem to be in some sort of competition to create the wokest sounding names for continued efforts to eliminate actual policing.

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Zohran Mamdani's NYC now has a Community Dialogue and De-Escalation Unit after he disbanded the Strategic Response Group which was tasked with counterterrorism and protest response. Mamdani believes riots and counterterrorism work are things that can be better handled by social workers.

Meanwhile, in part of Minneapolis, Mayor Frey has sent out Community Safety Ambassadors.

And they're off! Our Community Safety Ambassadors clocked in for their first shift in Uptown. Our Safety Ambassadors can connect you with City services and assist with wellness concerns in the neighborhood. Keep an eye out for them today. https://t.co/f2tCrpjGPB — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) November 18, 2026

Are you thinking what we're thinking? Yeah, many are.

Minneapolis has deployed the “Community Safety Ambassadors.” Yeah, this isn’t going to end in disaster. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 19, 2026

@CityMinneapolis This will not end well. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 19, 2026

@CityMinneapolis Thanks for finding further ways to waste our tax dollars — StockzOnTap | Liberty & Markets (@StockzOnTap) November 19, 2026

Will the Community Safety Ambassadors be patrolling the Learing Centers to make sure the fraudsters stay safe?

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