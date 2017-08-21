The DNC’s fundraising numbers since Hillary’s loss have been abysmal, and new Chairman Tom Perez being able to turn the ship around does not appear imminent:

Tom Perez has been DNC chair for 6 months. He's accounted for 3 of 14 worst DNC fundraising months since 2008.https://t.co/RWMlNdt9eQ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 21, 2017

Also, the DNC's latest fundraising month was worst since Obama's inauguration in Jan 2009.https://t.co/RWMlNdt9eQ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 21, 2017

The DNC has been falling millions of dollars short of the RNC in fundraising goals since Perez took over as party chair.

***

Related: