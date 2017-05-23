The new quarterly fundraising numbers are in and it looks like the DNC is a total bust.

According to the reports, the DNC under new leader Tom Perez, only raised $4.7 million for the quarter compared to $9.6 million for the RNC. That’s a $4.9 million advantage for Republicans. Even worse for Dems, the RNC has a staggering $41.4 million on hand compared to only $8.8 million for the Dems:

Looks as if Tom Perez is a flop. All that cursing and talking of unity, but not the $$ to match pic.twitter.com/c74nqegVWo — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 22, 2017

So, cursing doesn’t get people to write checks? Who knew!

As Politico’s Marc Caputo pointed out above, this is the “worst April since 2009” for the DNC:

GOP raised $9.6 million in April 2017

Ds raised $4.7 million-worst April since 2009

GOP has $41.4 million cash on hand

Ds have $8.8 million — Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) May 22, 2017

Go figure! Serial swearer Tom Perez finally finds words he ‘can’t even mention’ https://t.co/XwZbtnlbI3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 1, 2017

Or maybe it was his abortion comments that turned off donors?

EMBARRASSING: Tom Perez walks back kicking pro-life Dems OUT, gets SHREDDED by his own party https://t.co/GVwjZdzvOh — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 16, 2017

Whatever it is, Dems have a problem and it’s only getting worse: