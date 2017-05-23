The new quarterly fundraising numbers are in and it looks like the DNC is a total bust.
According to the reports, the DNC under new leader Tom Perez, only raised $4.7 million for the quarter compared to $9.6 million for the RNC. That’s a $4.9 million advantage for Republicans. Even worse for Dems, the RNC has a staggering $41.4 million on hand compared to only $8.8 million for the Dems:
Looks as if Tom Perez is a flop. All that cursing and talking of unity, but not the $$ to match pic.twitter.com/c74nqegVWo
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 22, 2017
So, cursing doesn’t get people to write checks? Who knew!
As Politico’s Marc Caputo pointed out above, this is the “worst April since 2009” for the DNC:
— Grover Norquist (@GroverNorquist) May 22, 2017
Or maybe it was his abortion comments that turned off donors?
Whatever it is, Dems have a problem and it’s only getting worse:
— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) May 22, 2017