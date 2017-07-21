But we thought the Resistance was growing and stuff? Gosh DNC, this doesn’t look good …

The DNC is in DEEP caca folks; the RNC has over five times the amount of cash on hand as the DNC does.

That’s significant.

Traditionally the pendulum does swing the other way, but the Democrats have done so much damage to themselves trying to take out Trump that even their own base isn’t hip to them right now.

That and the DNC totally cheated Bernie Sanders out of the nomination, but we digress …

It only gets worse:

Yikes.

Yikes yikes.

Surely the DNC will find a way to blame Russia for this too.

