But we thought the Resistance was growing and stuff? Gosh DNC, this doesn’t look good …

Brutal numbers for the DNC in June: RNC

RCPT $13,504,415

EXP $10,629,234

COH $44,707,217 DNC

RCPT $5,500,142

EXP $5,702,049

COH $7,492,435 pic.twitter.com/jf57vkKb7K — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 21, 2017

The DNC is in DEEP caca folks; the RNC has over five times the amount of cash on hand as the DNC does.

That’s significant.

Oh my God https://t.co/eKZuQZ08NW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2017

I have assumed, like many, that a pendulum swing would advantage even a radically liberal Dem party. DNC fundraising/COH gives me pause. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 21, 2017

Traditionally the pendulum does swing the other way, but the Democrats have done so much damage to themselves trying to take out Trump that even their own base isn’t hip to them right now.

That and the DNC totally cheated Bernie Sanders out of the nomination, but we digress …

It only gets worse:

The DNC is consistently being outpaced by the RNC, with the DNC's cash on hand balance going in the wrong direction for most of the year. pic.twitter.com/txkKwD8rWl — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 21, 2017

Yikes.

The DNC blew $102,000 in fundraising consulting for June.

Better luck in July? pic.twitter.com/K38uNaA46g — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 21, 2017

Yikes yikes.

but please @DNC please tell us more about the russians!😂 — Scott Kane (@gcems645) July 21, 2017

Surely the DNC will find a way to blame Russia for this too.

Related:

OOF! Eric Holder lectures Trump about ‘Constitutional and criminal issues,’ gets CHECKED with reality