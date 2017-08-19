At the “free speech rally” in Boston, counter-protesters showing opposition to those who obtained a permit from the city to demonstrate today were a little short on that which they claimed to be there to protest:

With a shortage of neo-Nazis to confront, many demonstrators turned their focus to police officers:

Boston’s finest seem to have the problem under control:

