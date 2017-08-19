At the “free speech rally” in Boston, counter-protesters showing opposition to those who obtained a permit from the city to demonstrate today were a little short on that which they claimed to be there to protest:

So zero Nazis showed up in Boston? Almost like the scope of this threat is being exaggerated for clicks and ratings. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 19, 2017

There were about 10 on stage. Hardly worth calling a protest. — William Amos (@WilliamAmos) August 19, 2017

With a shortage of neo-Nazis to confront, many demonstrators turned their focus to police officers:

Aerial video from MSNBC shows a confrontation between police and some demonstrators in Boston pic.twitter.com/TQaYPoK11P — Eric Morrow (@ericmorrow11) August 19, 2017

Protesters being arrested in front of Common pic.twitter.com/Py4rhTsYtK — Meghan Barr (@meghanbarr) August 19, 2017

This led to people shouting "who do you protect, who do you serve!" And some people swearing at police. pic.twitter.com/0JNVXsQroF — Steve Annear (@steveannear) August 19, 2017

Counter protesters scuffle with police in riot gear following Boston "Free Speech Rally." https://t.co/HBBzcmcQJv pic.twitter.com/UPfp686KQR — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) August 19, 2017

Police in riot gear appeared to scuffle with a large crowd of "Free Speech" rally counter-protesters in Boston: https://t.co/0NmOzmQzHQ pic.twitter.com/2qHN7SZ6ax — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2017

Boston’s finest seem to have the problem under control:

This is how its done. Great job by #Boston Police Department. pic.twitter.com/6sFTp3vC9p — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) August 19, 2017

Now THIS is how you handle a disorder control situation. @bostonpolice are taking #ANTIFA to school. #BostonStrong https://t.co/bKnsmVYcPL — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 19, 2017

