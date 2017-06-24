Yesterday, President Trump signed a VA reform bill designed to hold the bureaucracy more accountable:

The renewed effort to fix the VA comes after a number of horror stories about wait lists and mismanagement, and now there’s this disturbing report outlining something that happened over two years ago:

The report involves the Los Angeles VA in 2014 and 2015:

A new report by the VA inspector general shows 43 percent of the 225 patients who died between October 2014 and August 2015 at the Los Angeles VA were waiting for appointments or needed tests they never got. However, the report does not conclude these patients “died as a result of delayed consults.”

Terrible. Maybe those who are calling for the government to run the entire health care industry should at the very least wait for gov’t to demonstrate the capability to run the area they’re currently charged with before tackling the entire system:

Lately it’s been Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to kill people with their health care bill, but maybe they should re-think their love of government-run health care:

Somebody notify Hillary Clinton and the rest.

