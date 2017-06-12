Can you spot anything ironic in Laurence Tribe’s criticism of President Trump?

Step by dangerous step, Trump is dismantling our system's checks on his power. Along that path lies autocracy. ⬇️ https://t.co/AWnDBHQrKG — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 12, 2017

Federal watchdogs with teeth? The president tries to bring them to heel. https://t.co/mdxBsMTLq0 pic.twitter.com/VuTh1OlZ6m — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) June 12, 2017

It seems like only last year the Left loved a president with an autocratic attitude. Wait, it was only last year:

NOW they're concerned with executive power. smdh — Foxy Conservative 💋 (@FoxyConservativ) June 12, 2017

Proving again Lawrence is a partisan hack. Where were you the last 8 years as Obama consolidated power in the executive branch? https://t.co/6wJePO0Z82 — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 12, 2017

Does this sound familiar?

"I've got a pen and I've got a phone." https://t.co/pmsizgEFRd — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 12, 2017

The progressive opinion of “pen & phone” leadership changed quickly:

That eagle should be holding a pen and a phone. On second thought make it a vulture named Barry. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) June 12, 2017

With a phone and pen? https://t.co/quiZ2U5xKj — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) June 12, 2017

You're insane. Never heard a peep out of you when Obama changed laws at will. Wonder why? https://t.co/MzZ0ApZv41 — Sheryl 🌵💖🇺🇸 (@sav01) June 12, 2017

Pen and a phone, homie. Pen and a phone. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 12, 2017

It's always fine as long as it's your dictator's pen & phone. — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) June 12, 2017

*****

Related:

YAAAS! Instapundit uses Laurence Tribe’s anti-Trump tweet to BLAST Loretta Lynch, and it’s PERFECT