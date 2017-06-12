Can you spot anything ironic in Laurence Tribe’s criticism of President Trump?

It seems like only last year the Left loved a president with an autocratic attitude. Wait, it was only last year:

Does this sound familiar?

The progressive opinion of “pen & phone” leadership changed quickly:

