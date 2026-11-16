NYTimes Earns Another Shredding After Serving Up a Hot Take on Midterm Elections Saving Democracy

The legacy media should really try to stop being so predictable but obviously it doesn't want to.

Ahead of the midterms we repeatedly heard Democrats talk about "saving democracy." Can you guess what was all it took to do that very thing?

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The New York Times, via its magazine, found that "democracy" has been saved, at least until the next time Republicans win and put it back in peril.

See, folks, when Democrats win elections, democracy is working as planned... But when Republicans win, fascism is just around the corner! Your betters at @nytimes are getting tired of having to explain this to you. https://t.co/Z90FXvnGfU — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 15, 2026

You can't despise the liberal media too much.

After all the dire warnings, all it took was for Democrats to win an election. From NYT: "The November election became not just a referendum on President Trump, but also a crucial test of American democracy. In the end, the country passed." https://t.co/EobVAF6gtS — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 15, 2026

In the last decade or so the word "democracy" has been one of the most abused and misused of all.

Democracy (noun) • when the approved tribe wins elections — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 15, 2026

A free and fair election that goes the way of the Republican will of course continue to be reported as a "path to fascism."

@ByronYork Except now Democrats want to dismantle our "democracy," institution by institution. — AAE (@AAC0519) November 16, 2026

@ByronYork Because it’s only a democracy when Democrats win — Michael Towman (@MichaelTowman) November 15, 2026

When the Left and lib media speak of something being "good for democracy" they're actually talking about Democrats.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover (and cheering) for the Democrats.

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