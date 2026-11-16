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NYTimes Earns Another Shredding After Serving Up a Hot Take on Midterm Elections Saving Democracy

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 16, 2026 9:20 AM
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NYTimes Earns Another Shredding After Serving Up a Hot Take on Midterm Elections Saving Democracy
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The legacy media should really try to stop being so predictable but obviously it doesn't want to. 

Ahead of the midterms we repeatedly heard Democrats talk about "saving democracy." Can you guess what was all it took to do that very thing? 

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The New York Times, via its magazine, found that "democracy" has been saved, at least until the next time Republicans win and put it back in peril. 

You can't despise the liberal media too much. 

In the last decade or so the word "democracy" has been one of the most abused and misused of all. 

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A free and fair election that goes the way of the Republican will of course continue to be reported as a "path to fascism." 

When the Left and lib media speak of something being "good for democracy" they're actually talking about Democrats. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover (and cheering) for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MEDIA BIAS | REPUBLICAN PARTY | THE NEW YORK TIMES

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