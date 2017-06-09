We’re all wondering if people like Laurence Tribe watched the same Comey testimony that we did … OR if perhaps they’re just THAT desperate to believe somehow what was said harmed Trump.

Because unless you’re looking to spew narrative and pretend he said something he didn’t, the only person who really got jacked up yesterday was Loretta Lynch.

Ain’t it grand?

"Whoever corruptly . or by any threatening . communication . . endeavors to influence . . or impede the due administration of justice" — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 9, 2017

"shall be guilty of an offense" — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 9, 2017

K.

So you're saying Loretta Lynch is going down? https://t.co/b1nGDtZHZh — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) June 9, 2017

YAAAAAAAS!

If only.

That describes AG Lynch to a tee! — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) June 9, 2017

It does, doesn’t it?

Grandma lost. We don't have to worry about her anymore, Pops.https://t.co/Q1S4mb0w8M — Toxic Masculinity™ (@EF517_V2) June 9, 2017

But Russia! Trump! Collusion! Eleventy!

I applaud you sir! Loretta Lynch will look great during the perp walk!! — CNN-Airport News (@Ed_PuraVida) June 9, 2017

Pretty sure this didn’t go like Tribe wanted.

There's an image I did not need. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 9, 2017

Relative to tentacle porn ….? — StrongBadToo (@StrongBadToo) June 9, 2017

Ok, full STOP. This editor has written and READ way too much about tentacle porn in the last 24 hours.

Welcome to 2017.

