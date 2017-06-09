New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked on a radio show recently why he takes an SUV about a dozen miles each way to a gym. De Blasio replied that such a thing would amount to “cheap symbolism” and would now appreciate it if everybody would stop talking about it:

De Blasio — who has weathered criticism from the city’s tabloids, environmental activists and traffic advocates over his daily 12-mile drive from Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan to the Park Slope YMCA in Brooklyn — dismissed the complaints as tabloid fodder, soon to be buried by the next story. “I challenge the premise that this is a burning issue. It is not a burning issue,” de Blasio said. Frustrations over the mayor’s gym routine, though, have spilled out beyond the tabloids. On Friday, the New York Times ran a column that suggested gyms closer to Gracie Mansion the mayor could attend, to avoid the carbon emissions that come with his daily SUV trip to Brooklyn.

De Blasio has waxed apocalyptic about President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement while pledging that his city would do its part on climate change, but says his own behavior isn’t a “burning issue.”

Do as they say, not as they do!

