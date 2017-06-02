New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging everyone to change their behavior in order to battle “climate change”:

"Everyone in their own life needs to change their own habits to start protecting the earth" @NYCMayor says…cc @TweetBenMax — Brigid Bergin (@brigidbergin) June 2, 2017

Actually, there should have been an asterisk next to “everyone”:

.@BilldeBlasio says using subway instead of SUV to go 12 miles to Park Slope YMCA each AM would be "cheap symbolism" https://t.co/TwKZwDOWbk — erica orden (@eorden) June 2, 2017

How so very NOT surprising:

“The issue is not cheap symbolism” — @BilldeBlasio to caller who complained about BDB taking SUV to gym in Park Slope, from UES — Azi (@Azi) June 2, 2017

Did Mayor de Blasio really just equate personal actions to "cheap symbolism?" Interesting defense of his SUV trips to the Park Slope Y. — Dean Chang (@dchangnyt) June 2, 2017

"The issue is not cheap symbolism," @NYCMayor says. Is it cheap symbolism when he asks New Yorkers to take mass transit and not drive? — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) June 2, 2017

There’s a different rule book for the elite:

I can take an SUV but you can't grill a hamburger is why people think climate hysterics are full of shit https://t.co/zA9TpZHJ1S — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2017

Bingo!

Practicing what you preach = "Cheap symbolism" https://t.co/dsqpvpQc5I — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 2, 2017

"Do as I say…" — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 2, 2017

Nope no hypocrisy there at all 🙄 — Ryan Keefe (@weeseandbeyond) June 2, 2017

These rules only apply to the peasants. — hynterd (@HdavisHunter) June 2, 2017

Let them eat carbon taxes…while we do whatever the hell we want — 🇺🇸 yvonne burton (@_YvonneBurton) June 2, 2017

De Blasio’s explanation boiled down to his time being really important because he’s busy, unlike the rest of Americans who are supposed to do what he says and not what he does.