When President Trump announced that the U.S. would be leaving the Paris Climate Accord, the Left went nuts with apocalyptic rhetoric and doom-and-gloom predictions. Among them, Hillary Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore, and many others.

However, many of the rich & famous alarmists don’t appear to believe their own rhetoric. Tucker Carlson called several of them out big time Friday night:

The elite are outraged over Trump's climate decision. So why did #hillaryclinton​ take a private jet to a fundraiser just 20 MILES away? pic.twitter.com/LbDQf80S39 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 3, 2017

Boom! That should be pointed out time and time again.