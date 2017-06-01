The resistance will work to help your vision come to life. #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/BrZGzxv8aq
— Syrine (@tatoorodamn) June 1, 2017
OK, now we’re really cookin’ with gas.
The wait is over, everybody. The Queen has weighed in:
A historic mistake. The world is moving forward together on climate change. Paris withdrawal leaves American workers & families behind.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017
That is, like, so deep.
Hillary just wants to be the Al Gore if this decade. Making big $$$ off being the voice of opposition but not much more than that.
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 1, 2017
Literally a first-term member of Congress from Poskwoxie would be a more meaningful commentator at this moment. https://t.co/aIw8KglYiG
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 1, 2017
Hey now, that’s not entirely fair. After all, if anyone knows historic mistakes, it’s Hillary.
***
Update:
Oh, Bill’s spoken up, too:
Walking away from Paris treaty is a mistake. Climate change is real. We owe our children more. Protecting our future also creates more jobs.
— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) June 1, 2017
Clearly he’s just as well versed in this stuff as Hillary is:
“Treaty.” https://t.co/xTinqihaWt
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 2, 2017
Oof.