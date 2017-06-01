The resistance will work to help your vision come to life. #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/BrZGzxv8aq — Syrine (@tatoorodamn) June 1, 2017

OK, now we’re really cookin’ with gas.

The wait is over, everybody. The Queen has weighed in:

A historic mistake. The world is moving forward together on climate change. Paris withdrawal leaves American workers & families behind. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

That is, like, so deep.

Hillary just wants to be the Al Gore if this decade. Making big $$$ off being the voice of opposition but not much more than that. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 1, 2017

Literally a first-term member of Congress from Poskwoxie would be a more meaningful commentator at this moment. https://t.co/aIw8KglYiG — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 1, 2017

Hey now, that’s not entirely fair. After all, if anyone knows historic mistakes, it’s Hillary.

***

Update:

Oh, Bill’s spoken up, too:

Walking away from Paris treaty is a mistake. Climate change is real. We owe our children more. Protecting our future also creates more jobs. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) June 1, 2017

Clearly he’s just as well versed in this stuff as Hillary is:

Oof.