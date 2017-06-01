Any time there is news on the climate change front, Al “Lockbox” Gore is front and center pretending that he’s relevant. Painful, right?

So of course with today’s news that the US has pulled out of the Paris Agreement, Al had a lot to say.

Undermines America’s standing in the world? Really Al? Sorry but Obama has been doing that for the last eight years so PRETTY sure this is crap.

Besides, if Al hadn’t gone and invented the internet, Hillary might be president now.

*snicker*

While this tweet is hilarious there is actually a little truth to it in that if Al and his climate change oil salesman hadn’t lied to the American people for years and years, Democrats might not have as little power as they do now.

Thanks Al. Yer a pal.

Hard to make money on climate change when Americans aren’t buying it … Hell, even the Polar bears are sick of this crap.

You know, the polar bears Al said would DISAPPEAR by 2015?

