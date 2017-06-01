Any time there is news on the climate change front, Al “Lockbox” Gore is front and center pretending that he’s relevant. Painful, right?

So of course with today’s news that the US has pulled out of the Paris Agreement, Al had a lot to say.

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

Undermines America’s standing in the world? Really Al? Sorry but Obama has been doing that for the last eight years so PRETTY sure this is crap.

Besides, if Al hadn’t gone and invented the internet, Hillary might be president now.

*snicker*

You created the internet, which led to emails, which led to DNC Leaks which led to Hilary losing. Kiiiiind of your fault Al. — TheDailyCruise (@TheDailyCruise) June 1, 2017

While this tweet is hilarious there is actually a little truth to it in that if Al and his climate change oil salesman hadn’t lied to the American people for years and years, Democrats might not have as little power as they do now.

Thanks Al. Yer a pal.

Prolly took a ton of $ out of your pocket. — jeffaa (@jeffaa) June 1, 2017

Hard to make money on climate change when Americans aren’t buying it … Hell, even the Polar bears are sick of this crap.

You know, the polar bears Al said would DISAPPEAR by 2015?

