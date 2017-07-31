Those shedding tears over Anthony Scaramucci’s very brief tenure as White House communications director are few and far between online, especially after he threw a colleague or two under the bus during a vulgar tirade to a New Yorker reporter last week.

To many, Scaramucci being sent packing is a sign of abject chaos inside the Trump administration, even though America in 2016 elected a president with his own catch phrase: “You’re fired!”

Hillary Clinton’s perfectly titled campaign memoir, “What Happened,” isn’t due until September, but until then, Ready for Hillary founder and former aide Adam Parkhomenko‏ is serving up a big pitcher of lemonade he cobbled together out of some leftover lemons.

Say what you will about Hillary: not one firing or shakeup on her campaign. She may not be President, but she cared about her team. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 31, 2017

She was also the best boss any of us could have ever dreamed of. She would have been one the best Presidents this country had ever seen. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 31, 2017

Further more, her team means those on staff and not on staff. She never wanted anyone to fall through the cracks. We were all one. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 31, 2017

What? Sorry, we tuned out somewhere around, “Say what you will about Hillary,” so have at it.

Is this a joke? This has to be a joke. It must be a joke. "Say what you want about the Titanic captain, but he stayed the course." https://t.co/7Qspr7PSTo — John Badman (@BarneyBuckles) July 31, 2017

Whatever makes you feel better about the fact that she lost. https://t.co/vF9sImaOgd — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) July 31, 2017

She shoulda hired a travel agent that could book flights to Wisconsin https://t.co/9jbZ5rFddn — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) July 31, 2017

If she'd fired Huma Abedin in 2015 she'd be president right now. https://t.co/PNVQNUprIF — Justice for Lamby (@BobbyBigWheel) July 31, 2017

Ouch!

Hey, remember when Democrats lost their minds over Mitt Romney once saying, “I like being able to fire people”? Being fired is no fun, but when you work your way up to being the boss, that’s part of the job, you know?

If you wanted the opposite negative counter-example, this would be it. https://t.co/zuVLYm0Xo2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 31, 2017

Maybe this was bad, actually https://t.co/t1LX7ZDNdE — Kevin Vacation (@US_Camera) July 31, 2017

Yeah that was part of the problem, Adam. — Russia Without BS (@RussiawithoutBS) July 31, 2017

That's why she lost. Her team sucked. https://t.co/x0jgeqpMGe — William Cushing (@JusticeCushing) July 31, 2017

If she had been smart enough to fire a few people, she might have won. https://t.co/ZJWbqc8nxy — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 31, 2017

I can't imagine a better advertisement for firings and shakeups than Hillary's avoidance of firings and shakeups. https://t.co/4k80EkEtue — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) July 31, 2017

The shakeup part is very much contradicted in "Shattered" and the rest is because staff cared more about keeping their jobs than winning. https://t.co/bB8ibz5QOC — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 31, 2017

Trump is in no way a model for anything regarding leadership, but Hillary letting her failing team fail is another leadership flaw. https://t.co/bB8ibz5QOC — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 31, 2017

not sure keeping the people who told her to ignore MI and WI was a good call, my dude https://t.co/xKHkYGF1Mq — baҳ 📚 (@bax_books) July 31, 2017

There were certainly enough incompetents there to pick from. Maybe a couple firings would have gotten her spotty ass to WI. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) July 31, 2017

She wasn't worried about running a tight ship. She was a shoe-in. Remember? It was her turn. 😂 — MorningInAmerica (@oldhickory49) July 31, 2017

say what you will about hillary but at least she kept @RobbyMook around despite his obvious, campaign-sinking incompetence — phlegmy kilmister 🌹 (@PotatoesOGrady) July 31, 2017

Yes, she let the incompetents steer the Titanic straight into the iceberg. That's what a good captains does, instead of firing people. — Discount Dog Scuba (@ScubaForDogs) July 31, 2017

Definition of the BEST BOSS: Never fires anyone, Can't actually do the one thing they're supposed to do. Spends a billion dollars to lose. — 🌹rorydavidbrown🐐🌮 (@rorydavidbrown) July 31, 2017

This tweet is mind-numbingly stupid. Also, do you recall the chaos of her husband's first six months? — jimstinson (@jimstinson) July 31, 2017

*cough* travel office *cough*

Well that's certainly a take — Bobby From The Bronx (@newkingofmedia) July 31, 2017

Boy oh boy is that a bad, bad take. https://t.co/qO8hZZV5rO — Andrew Keatts (@andy_keatts) July 31, 2017

Thats such a nice consolation prize. Sweet. — scott zellner (@ZellnerScott) July 31, 2017

When you’ve lost Yglesias …

In retrospect maybe a little bit more staff turnover could have helped avoid the whole “lost the election” part of the story. https://t.co/OyzetiFhSE — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 31, 2017

I'm just gonna sit here on what is left of the DNC and contemplate this tweet. pic.twitter.com/2qTxlyDMR2 — Political Judo (@PoliticalJudo) July 31, 2017

