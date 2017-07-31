Well this didn’t seem to go as planned.

#BREAKING: Scaramucci out as White House communications director just 10 days after taking job: report https://t.co/SLvsbzNgRP pic.twitter.com/J16QANIaWW — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2017

From The New York Times:

President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director, three people close to the decision said Monday, relieving him just days after Mr. Scaramucci unloaded a crude verbal tirade against other senior members of the president’s senior staff. The decision to remove Mr. Scaramucci, who had boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff, John F. Kelly, came at Mr. Kelly’s request, the people said. Mr. Kelly made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge.

— DEVELOPING —