So, this has been quite a day for new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who kicked things off with an off-the-rails call-in to CNN’s “New Day” and then turned things up a few more notches in the New Yorker:

.@Scaramucci started the day threatening to call the FBI on @Reince, and ended it saying Bannon sucks his own dick. The Trump WH, everyone! — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) July 27, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci has had quite a day https://t.co/sVLE8H5siI — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 27, 2017

If you thought what the White House Communications Director said on CNN this morning was wild, read this and your mind will be blown. #NSFW https://t.co/DhVXnPkRM9 — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) July 27, 2017

I just read this @RyanLizza account of his call with @Scaramucci again and it’s truly insane. Wow. https://t.co/HQuYIpVEGW — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) July 27, 2017

Oh my. I just read this. And I thought it was impossible for today to get more Lord of the Flies. https://t.co/R28AXsdcoT — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 27, 2017

i thought we were going to get on message — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 27, 2017

My mom is here visiting. She's wondering why I keep gasping reading this New Yorker article. I can't repeat these Scaramucci comments to her — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) July 27, 2017

Journalists wondered if Scaramucci’s call to Chris Cuomo had been authorized by the president, and apparently it was. Now, they’re wondering if the phone conversation he had with Ryan Lizza Wednesday night was supposed to be off the record. It doesn’t seem like Scaramucci cares one way or the other, though.

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

Wow. That passionate fight, combined with the colorful language, produced this R-rated quote about adviser Steve Bannon:

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.” — Anthony Scaramucci, WH Communications Director. https://t.co/Q2Yb1S3Vi2 — Nick Bilton (@nickbilton) July 27, 2017

Guys, I don't know him personally but I seriously doubt Steve Bannon has the athleticism to suck his own dick. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) July 27, 2017

My Twitter is currently half-healthcare, half-Scaramucci cock quotes. — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 27, 2017

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock" is a pretty great line though. — Ben (@BenHowe) July 27, 2017

yeah The Mooch said Steve Bannon is trying to suck his own cock but we need to talk about the reporter who reached out to Bannon for comment pic.twitter.com/Z9Z4a7fq5t — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) July 27, 2017

But wait, there’s more!

Scaramucci threatened to fire the White House communications staff. It escalated from there. @RyanLizza @NewYorker https://t.co/op2iVVqyoU — David Rohde (@RohdeD) July 27, 2017

"Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said to @RyanLizza. https://t.co/s53gzJVs1g — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) July 27, 2017

Actual banner on CNN with actual direct quote from WH Comms director. pic.twitter.com/pjHOhiL4IA — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 27, 2017

To be clear: THE WHITE HOUSE COMMS DIR just called the WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF "a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac." https://t.co/9STON7JORT — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) July 27, 2017

This is only Mooch Day 6. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 27, 2017

Bannon vs Mooch is going to be awesome considering they are both fans of the most profane vocabulary https://t.co/pRuU9VFxn9 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 27, 2017

Plenty of people are tweeting live looks at Scaramucci tonight now that his conversation has gone public.

Here’s how the Scaramucci/Bannon/Priebus battle ends. pic.twitter.com/TpwKQZ3uxS — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 27, 2017

Mooch's next press conference pic.twitter.com/W09pL5JDd0 — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) July 27, 2017

Live look at Sessions as he watches Mooch and Reince pic.twitter.com/rrHHrnELJ1 — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) July 27, 2017

Pretty sure, Mooch and Andrew Dice Clay have never been seen in the same room together. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 27, 2017

Tipper Gore is in her way to the White House with a big sticky label. — (((Ron Kampeas))) (@kampeas) July 27, 2017

As if it could get any better, Lizza says he recorded the conversation … hopefully he’ll release the audio so DJs can get to work on their AutoTune remixes of the Bannon quote.

Ryan Lizza just confirmed that he recorded his conversation with @Scaramucci — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 27, 2017

I'm going to become a rapper just to sample the drops. — alexei kiesovich (@alekskeeze) July 27, 2017

Sure it’s foul, but @Scaramucci has effectively proved that he fears no one except Trump. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci on Wednesday -> pic.twitter.com/27S2uPwuoE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 27, 2017

