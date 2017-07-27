So, this has been quite a day for new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who kicked things off with an off-the-rails call-in to CNN’s “New Day” and then turned things up a few more notches in the New Yorker:

Journalists wondered if Scaramucci’s call to Chris Cuomo had been authorized by the president, and apparently it was. Now, they’re wondering if the phone conversation he had with Ryan Lizza Wednesday night was supposed to be off the record. It doesn’t seem like Scaramucci cares one way or the other, though.

Wow. That passionate fight, combined with the colorful language, produced this R-rated quote about adviser Steve Bannon:

But wait, there’s more!

Plenty of people are tweeting live looks at Scaramucci tonight now that his conversation has gone public.

As if it could get any better, Lizza says he recorded the conversation … hopefully he’ll release the audio so DJs can get to work on their AutoTune remixes of the Bannon quote.

Stay tuned…

* * *

