A straight repeal of Obamacare failed in the Senate by a vote of 45-55 Wednesday after seven Republicans joined Democrats in opposing it, leading to talk of something they’re calling a “skinny repeal.”

Things were supposed to be different when voters gave Republicans the House, Senate, and White House, but at least the disappointment can be spread around a little bit. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, decided it was time to put Democrats on record as far as their support of a single-payer system.

Bernie Sanders dismissed the proposed amendment “to provide for comprehensive health insurance coverage for all United States residents, improved health care delivery, and for other purposes” as a “sham.”

Of course he’d demand that Republicans get on board … just Wednesday he tweeted, “Sorry Mr. President, but if you think the Democrats will be held responsible for the failure of the ACA, you’ve got another guess coming.” Seeing as Obamacare passed with ZERO Republican votes, it’s difficult to see how the GOP is supposed to be held responsible.

Speaking of things that got ZERO votes …

