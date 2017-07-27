A straight repeal of Obamacare failed in the Senate by a vote of 45-55 Wednesday after seven Republicans joined Democrats in opposing it, leading to talk of something they’re calling a “skinny repeal.”

Things were supposed to be different when voters gave Republicans the House, Senate, and White House, but at least the disappointment can be spread around a little bit. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, decided it was time to put Democrats on record as far as their support of a single-payer system.

Bernie Sanders dismissed the proposed amendment “to provide for comprehensive health insurance coverage for all United States residents, improved health care delivery, and for other purposes” as a “sham.”

Speaking now on the Senate floor about Sen. Daines’ sham single-payer amendment. https://t.co/jJrCCNNOff — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 27, 2017

Here's @BernieSanders on the Senate floor just before noon, on why Dems won't be trolled into voting for single-payer via Daines' amendment: pic.twitter.com/TajsYQzC8w — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) July 27, 2017

Daines bill being dismissed as a troll tactic – rather than being seen as an inadvertent opportunity – says a lot about D.C. & about Dems. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) July 27, 2017

In a shocking twist, it will pass both houses and be signed into law. https://t.co/h4qrBfoXdU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 26, 2017

Sanders says he will vote for Daines single payer amendment if 6 or 7 other Republicans vote for it as well — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 27, 2017

Of course he’d demand that Republicans get on board … just Wednesday he tweeted, “Sorry Mr. President, but if you think the Democrats will be held responsible for the failure of the ACA, you’ve got another guess coming.” Seeing as Obamacare passed with ZERO Republican votes, it’s difficult to see how the GOP is supposed to be held responsible.

Speaking of things that got ZERO votes …

The Senate rejected the Daines amdt on single payer, 57-0. 43 senators voted "present." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 27, 2017

Daines single payer amendment goes down expectedly. 0 yes votes, 57 no votes, and 43 present — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 27, 2017

The 100-member Senate voted today on instituting a #SinglePayer health system in the USA: 00 YES

57 NO

43 PRESENT (all Dems, incl. Bernie) — Dean Clancy (@DeanClancy) July 27, 2017

Senator Sanders who supports single payer health system called Daines amdt a "political gimmick" & voted Present. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 27, 2017

Kind of love Steve Daines trolling his Dem colleagues with a single-payer amendment. Half the Senate Dems are running for President, right? — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 26, 2017

