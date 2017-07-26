Conservatives can forget about what would have seemed to have been the simplest, most straightforward way for Republicans to fulfill their promise to repeal Obamacare — that is, a straight vote to repeal Obamacare, like the one in 2015.

That vote took place in the Senate Wednesday afternoon but fell short. Kasie Hunt of NBC News didn’t mince words when she tweeted that the repeal effort had fallen “flat on its face.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander wasted no time issuing a statement explaining his vote.

Rob Portman of Ohio was another no vote.

Up next? How about a “skinny repeal” instead?

