Conservatives can forget about what would have seemed to have been the simplest, most straightforward way for Republicans to fulfill their promise to repeal Obamacare — that is, a straight vote to repeal Obamacare, like the one in 2015.

The Senate is now voting on a GOP plan that mirrors a 2015 bill to repeal chunks of the Obama health law — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 26, 2017

That vote took place in the Senate Wednesday afternoon but fell short. Kasie Hunt of NBC News didn’t mince words when she tweeted that the repeal effort had fallen “flat on its face.”

Yeah so that whole straight ObamaCare repeal thing is falling flat on its face on the Senate floor — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 26, 2017

#BREAKING Senate rejects amendment to do straight repeal of Obamacare & replace it within a two year window, 55-45. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 26, 2017

Senate rejects "repeal-only" bill to gut much of Obamacare without a replacement; fails by a 45-55 vote — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 26, 2017

The 7 Rs opposing repeal-only bill: Capito, Collins, Heller, McCain, Portman, Alexander, Murkowski. All but Collins voted for it in 2015. — Paige W. Cunningham (@pw_cunningham) July 26, 2017

Obamacare “straight repeal” FAILS Murkowski: ❌

Alexander: ❌

Portman: ❌

McCain: ❌

Collins: ❌

Capito: ❌

Heller: ❌ 3 GOPers ❌ stopped measure — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 26, 2017

Sen. Lamar Alexander wasted no time issuing a statement explaining his vote.

"Pilots like to know where they’re going to land when they take off & we should too." -Sen. Alexander, who opposed O-care repeal-w/o-replace — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 26, 2017

Here's @SenAlexander's explanation for his surprise NO vote on the ACA repeal bill just now: pic.twitter.com/4teP2JyKIg — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2017

Republicans spent 7 years promising repeal of Obamacare. They had 2 chances to do it in the Senate. One got 43 votes.

The other got 45. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) July 26, 2017

Things will turn out differently after Republicans get control of wait never mind https://t.co/DO3oXdSOwr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 26, 2017

PATHETIC: McCain, Alexander, Portman, Murkowski just voted AGAINST straight repeal bill they had voted for when Obama was prez. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 26, 2017

When it was risk-free — i.e. Obama veto coming — Heller was fine with straight repeal, one that phased out Medicaid expansion in 2 years. https://t.co/xR7JANYJcn — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) July 26, 2017

Rob Portman of Ohio was another no vote.

.@senrobportman, who made clear last week he didn't support repeal-only, on his "no" vote: pic.twitter.com/q55gdjzTZ2 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 26, 2017

Today in "Why people hate Congress" pic.twitter.com/NFDp7A8Cy4 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 26, 2017

Up next? How about a “skinny repeal” instead?

Buzz around the Capitol that perhaps the only thing Senate could pass is "skinny" repeal which pares back just a few Obamacare elements. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 26, 2017

Up next: Many more amendments. And a likely vote on GOP “skinny repeal” — with big consequences — is still looming. https://t.co/kMm2DZDjbY — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 26, 2017

Asked whether the skinny repeal would be an improvement on current law, Lamar Alexander filibusters then says, "It's not a solution." — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 26, 2017