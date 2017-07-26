Not a single Republican in Congress voted for the Affordable Care Act, which of course to Bernie Sanders means what happens with the law is all on the GOP at this point, or something:

Sorry Mr. President, but if you think the Democrats will be held responsible for the failure of the ACA, you've got another guess coming. pic.twitter.com/8I7HztdOSH — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 26, 2017

We’re pretty sure the mainstream media won’t hold Democrats accountable, but in the real world it might not work out that way.

Lol, so a law passed by a Democrat POTUS with 100% Democrat support and ZERO GOP votes, isn't the Democrats responsibility. Got it. — Bobby Lewis (@JarheadDaddyo) July 26, 2017