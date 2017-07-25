Sen. John McCain returned to the Senate today for the first time following news that doctors found a brain tumor while performing surgery to remove a blood clot from his eye.

McCain received good wishes from across the political spectrum, including tweets from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. And on Tuesday, when he returned to the Senate floor, he was met with a rousing ovation from his colleagues before voting yes on a motion to proceed with debate on the Senate health care bill, a motion that passed thanks to a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence.

McCain’s return was expected, as was his vote to move to proceed with the BCRA, which inspired David Corn of Mother Jones to tweet Monday night:

Oh well, there goes McCain’s status as war hero. There were quite a few begrudgingly supportive tweets out there, like this one from the New York Times Nicholas Kristof, which pretty much set the template for those trying to appear objective:

Of course, not everyone felt compelled as Kristof did to add that first bit about admiring McCain.

Trending

Now that we know the account of the spokesperson for the entire world, posts will likely be a lot shorter.

Well, at least someone knows exactly how many people will die if Obamacare is repealed and replaced with something else. Reality check, please?

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancerhealth careJohn McCainmotion to proceedovationSenate