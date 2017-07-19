Terrible … Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer following the removal of a blood clot from above his left eye Friday.

BREAKING: Sen. John McCain of Arizona diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2017

BREAKING: Senator John McCain of Arizona found to have brain cancer – McCain's office — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) July 20, 2017

The American Brain Tumor Association says glioblastomas are usually highly malignant brain tumors (https://t.co/TalNWxdWyk) — NPR (@NPR) July 20, 2017

This is a brain tumor. Ugh. https://t.co/eiyYPop93p — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) July 20, 2017

Terribly sad news. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Statement from his office: pic.twitter.com/VnKnmvcCTI — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 20, 2017

Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017

Thoughts & prayers w my home state Senator & his family, @SenJohnMcCain – if anyone can beat this, it's him. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) July 20, 2017

Daughter Meghan McCain issued a statement of her own Wednesday evening, and it’s well worth a read. We’re fully expecting an onslaught of classless responses making this all about the government’s obligation to provide health insurance, but for now, it’s the request for prayers in which we’re most interested.

Say what you want about this man, but he is an American hero and I wish him a speedy recovery. — Jarrod (@jarrodcohen) July 20, 2017

One of the most beautiful statements I've ever read. Thinking of you guys. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 20, 2017

Sending good vibes to you, your dad and your whole family. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 20, 2017

Praying for you & your family as well as your dad. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 20, 2017

Well said. Prayers for your father and your family. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) July 20, 2017

All the love to you and your family — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 20, 2017

M sincerest thoughts are with you & your family. He is a warrior and your sharing this is proof that it's in the family. — Josh Webb-Thomson (@FightOnTwist) July 20, 2017

Your dad has done far more for this country than we could ever do for him, but he is clearly in everyone's thoughts tonight. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) July 20, 2017

Thanking your father for his service and sending you all positive energy. — Jamie Grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) July 20, 2017

Our thoughts are with your family. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 20, 2017

Met your father once & he is a kind & humorous man. From one daddy's girl to another, sending love & light to your family. — Kristin Klingshirn (@KrisKling) July 20, 2017

Any dad whose daughter spoke of him as you've just spoken of yours would be moved beyond words.

Best wishes to your family. — Mark Deklin (@MarkDeklin) July 20, 2017

Sending your dad so much strength and healing vibes!!! Will light a candle later and pray too! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 20, 2017

"I wasn't a hero, but I was fortunate enough to serve my time in the company of heroes." Humility + Heroism = @SenJohnMcCain — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) July 20, 2017

Terrible news. So sorry and prayers. — Gaston Mooney (@gastonmooney) July 20, 2017

May the good lord give your family strength during this trying time. Your dad is a true hero and a fighter. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) July 20, 2017

Your Dad is a real American hero, someone I've always looked up to. Best wishes to all of you and prayers for him. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 20, 2017

Hope you know that politics won't get in the way of the support we have for each other as an American family. Praying for your father 🙏🏾 — 🥃 (@NoperOner) July 20, 2017

Simply beautiful. Prayers raised. — Amy Barnum (@Barnummomma) July 20, 2017

Speaking of fighters:

Praying for my friend @SenJohnMcCain, one of the toughest people I know. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

