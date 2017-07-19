Terrible … Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer following the removal of a blood clot from above his left eye Friday.

Daughter Meghan McCain issued a statement of her own Wednesday evening, and it’s well worth a read. We’re fully expecting an onslaught of classless responses making this all about the government’s obligation to provide health insurance, but for now, it’s the request for prayers in which we’re most interested.

Trending

Speaking of fighters:

For once we don’t mind hearing from this guy:

* * *

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brain tumorcancerJohn McCainMayo ClinicMeghan McCainprayers