The Senate has voted to move forward on a debate to repeal and replace Obamacare.

They’re not stripping healthcare from anyone, they’re not killing anybody, they’re debating how best to fix the mess Obama and the Democrats made of our healthcare system.

Since Collins and Murkowski voted no, Pence had to break the tie:

After a nail-biting vote, the Senate finally begins a formal debate to repeal and replace Obamacare https://t.co/yqNFjH0rf4 — Russell Berman (@russellberman) July 25, 2017

Simmer down, Democrats. Cripes.

This vote was just to continue the debate.

Such dramatic Nancys, the lot of ’em!

Heh.

Exactly how it feels.

You don't really have a Senate Majority if the VP has had to break 5 ties since Jan. 20th. — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) July 25, 2017

At the time of this article, John McCain is on the floor talking about the issues with the Senate and the system and asking for both sides to work together for the people.

How this bill goes remains to be seen.

