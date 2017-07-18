Here we are at long last with a Republican majority in the House and Senate and a Republican president, just about all of whom seem to have forgotten why voters sent them to Washington, D.C.

Despite holding a clear majority, senators can’t agree on moving forward with an amended version of the BCRA or repealing Obamacare and building a new health care plan from scratch — either path forward lacks the votes needed to proceed.

We’re pretty much always happy to hear from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who laid out in a series of 20 tweets Tuesday afternoon why he remains committed to repealing Obamacare. He admits that replacing an entitlement is tough work that’s bound to be unpopular with many, but then again, he seems to have a clear memory of why voters sent him to D.C.

We’re not sure whom Scott had in mind when he got to the part about the fight becoming personal, but we’d be thrilled to stop hearing the clowns on the sidelines crowing about how the repeal effort is nothing more than an attempt to undo “the Obama legacy” — a legacy built on PolitiFact’s Lie of the Year for 2013.

Trending

Admittedly, Scott’s tweet-storm isn’t a plan, but it’s a very clearly laid-out model of just what senators are looking at right now. And he nails it when he observes that Obamacare’s foundation “was built on certain groups that never signed up.”

Responses to Scott ran the gamut, from implementing single payer to fixing what’s broken with Obamacare to, well, full repeal.

That’s crazy … it sounds like something the Republicans would do if they ever found themselves in charge.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACAObamaCarerepealTim Scotttweetstorm