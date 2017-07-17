A Monday evening meeting between President Trump and six GOP senators won’t have the effect intended, as Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Jerry Moran issued a joint statement indicating that neither would vote to move the current version of the Republican health care bill forward.
My colleague @SenMikeLee and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA. #HealthcareBill
— Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017
My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017
For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one. #HealthcareBill
— Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017
My full statement opposing this version of BCRA: pic.twitter.com/CUq4Kibe0I
— Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017
Here is my statement explaining why I will vote no on the BCRA motion to proceed: https://t.co/lDpIGDS456
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017
Well, then … that’s it for this version of the legislation.
NEW: Mike Lee and Jerry Moran OPPOSE the Senate health care bill. (If you're counting, that means it's dead as written.)
— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 18, 2017
Mike Lee now says he'll vote no on the Senate GOP Healthcare bill, joining Rand Paul in in acting to let Obamacare stand.
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 18, 2017
This is exactly right regarding the real life consequences of not even letting this bill come to the Senate floor https://t.co/MwIF9YRvPU
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 18, 2017
Now four GOP "no"s to latest version of Obamacare repeal in Senate. Max 48 votes in favor. This version is dead https://t.co/cZY16iXEQl
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 18, 2017
Current status of Senate health bill pic.twitter.com/9YeQkY2JLf
— Daniel Lin (@danwlin) July 18, 2017
The Senate health care bill, as written, is dead. https://t.co/HCPVtuWdXa
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 18, 2017
Time for some crazy theories?
Lee exacts revenge against Cruz, who broke with him on surveillance last year https://t.co/oeWKfXll0w
— Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) July 18, 2017
That's not what's going on here.
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 18, 2017
If you think that's how Lee works, I have a Natural Bridges National Monument to sell you https://t.co/Op21Mw4dXl
— Jonathan Coppage (@JonCoppage) July 18, 2017
It doesn’t seem to be nearly that complicated … then again, repeal and replace with a Republican House, Senate, and White House didn’t seem that complicated.
#BREAKING: Senate Republicans no longer have the votes to pass ObamaCare repeal https://t.co/2HNQFxiaXM pic.twitter.com/q8LPRzD2OA
— The Hill (@thehill) July 18, 2017
Pro-Tip: It’s not really Obamacare repeal. https://t.co/4gozsMP780
— Conservative Review (@CR) July 18, 2017
More hot takes!
Mcconnell wrote a very conservative bill that was bound to be unpopular. Now looking like he'll lose that gamble. https://t.co/Qowxfu2RGc
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 18, 2017
A very conservative bill would be one sentence saying, "Effective immediately, ACA is repealed." https://t.co/6PTemC3sT6
— jon gabriel (@exjon) July 18, 2017
If you want to know why people are cynical of politics, look at how often the GOP voted to repeal Obamacare when they knew it was all a show
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017
The GOP voted fifty times to repeal Obamacare when they knew it wouldn't pass but they could fundraise off of it. Governing for real is hard
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017
Vote GOP, the party that will repeal Obamacare as long as Obama is there to veto.
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 18, 2017
'Yes ma'am, that was my amendment to get it passed. No it didn't make a difference. Yes I told you to vote for Trump to repeal Obamacare.' pic.twitter.com/EyjCfuu8o1
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017
You've got R Senators acting like they are in the minority and a POTUS more interested in the media & attacking enemies than passing bills.
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 18, 2017
These ruthless fascists sure know how to railroad legislation.
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 18, 2017
Never fear: Sen. Chuck Schumer has Plan B ready to go; scrap the Obamacare repeal effort and let the Dems handle it.
.@SenSchumer calls on Republicans to scrap the repeal effort, start over on health care w/ Dems: pic.twitter.com/Gi4KyudfTM
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 18, 2017
The GOP has had SEVEN years to prepare an Obamacare replacement bill and still has no idea how to even present one to the country. Pathetic.
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017
* * *
Update:
It looks like we might be stuck in this holding pattern indefinitely.
WH aides tonight signaling that they plan to press fwd on health care. Not taking Moran/Lee pulling out as the end of the healthcare effort.
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 18, 2017
Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017
* * *
Now this is interesting; Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out with a statement saying the Senate will in the coming days vote on a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay as a transition period.
My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD
— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017
.@SenateMajLdr: "It is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful." pic.twitter.com/zxTqL5hFh8
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 18, 2017
* * *
