A Monday evening meeting between President Trump and six GOP senators won’t have the effect intended, as Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Jerry Moran issued a joint statement indicating that neither would vote to move the current version of the Republican health care bill forward.

My colleague @SenMikeLee and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA. #HealthcareBill — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one. #HealthcareBill — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

My full statement opposing this version of BCRA: pic.twitter.com/CUq4Kibe0I — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

Here is my statement explaining why I will vote no on the BCRA motion to proceed: https://t.co/lDpIGDS456 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

Well, then … that’s it for this version of the legislation.

NEW: Mike Lee and Jerry Moran OPPOSE the Senate health care bill. (If you're counting, that means it's dead as written.) — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 18, 2017

Mike Lee now says he'll vote no on the Senate GOP Healthcare bill, joining Rand Paul in in acting to let Obamacare stand. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 18, 2017

This is exactly right regarding the real life consequences of not even letting this bill come to the Senate floor https://t.co/MwIF9YRvPU — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 18, 2017

Now four GOP "no"s to latest version of Obamacare repeal in Senate. Max 48 votes in favor. This version is dead https://t.co/cZY16iXEQl — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 18, 2017

Current status of Senate health bill pic.twitter.com/9YeQkY2JLf — Daniel Lin (@danwlin) July 18, 2017

The Senate health care bill, as written, is dead. https://t.co/HCPVtuWdXa — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 18, 2017

Time for some crazy theories?

Lee exacts revenge against Cruz, who broke with him on surveillance last year https://t.co/oeWKfXll0w — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) July 18, 2017

That's not what's going on here. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 18, 2017

If you think that's how Lee works, I have a Natural Bridges National Monument to sell you https://t.co/Op21Mw4dXl — Jonathan Coppage (@JonCoppage) July 18, 2017

It doesn’t seem to be nearly that complicated … then again, repeal and replace with a Republican House, Senate, and White House didn’t seem that complicated.

#BREAKING: Senate Republicans no longer have the votes to pass ObamaCare repeal https://t.co/2HNQFxiaXM pic.twitter.com/q8LPRzD2OA — The Hill (@thehill) July 18, 2017

Pro-Tip: It’s not really Obamacare repeal. https://t.co/4gozsMP780 — Conservative Review (@CR) July 18, 2017

More hot takes!

Mcconnell wrote a very conservative bill that was bound to be unpopular. Now looking like he'll lose that gamble. https://t.co/Qowxfu2RGc — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 18, 2017

A very conservative bill would be one sentence saying, "Effective immediately, ACA is repealed." https://t.co/6PTemC3sT6 — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 18, 2017

If you want to know why people are cynical of politics, look at how often the GOP voted to repeal Obamacare when they knew it was all a show — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017

The GOP voted fifty times to repeal Obamacare when they knew it wouldn't pass but they could fundraise off of it. Governing for real is hard — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017

Vote GOP, the party that will repeal Obamacare as long as Obama is there to veto. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 18, 2017

'Yes ma'am, that was my amendment to get it passed. No it didn't make a difference. Yes I told you to vote for Trump to repeal Obamacare.' pic.twitter.com/EyjCfuu8o1 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017

You've got R Senators acting like they are in the minority and a POTUS more interested in the media & attacking enemies than passing bills. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 18, 2017

These ruthless fascists sure know how to railroad legislation. — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 18, 2017

Never fear: Sen. Chuck Schumer has Plan B ready to go; scrap the Obamacare repeal effort and let the Dems handle it.

.@SenSchumer calls on Republicans to scrap the repeal effort, start over on health care w/ Dems: pic.twitter.com/Gi4KyudfTM — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) July 18, 2017

The GOP has had SEVEN years to prepare an Obamacare replacement bill and still has no idea how to even present one to the country. Pathetic. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2017

* * *

Update:

It looks like we might be stuck in this holding pattern indefinitely.

WH aides tonight signaling that they plan to press fwd on health care. Not taking Moran/Lee pulling out as the end of the healthcare effort. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 18, 2017

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

* * *

Now this is interesting; Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out with a statement saying the Senate will in the coming days vote on a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay as a transition period.

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017

.@SenateMajLdr: "It is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful." pic.twitter.com/zxTqL5hFh8 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 18, 2017

* * *

