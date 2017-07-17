A Monday evening meeting between President Trump and six GOP senators won’t have the effect intended, as Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Jerry Moran issued a joint statement indicating that neither would vote to move the current version of the Republican health care bill forward.

Well, then … that’s it for this version of the legislation.

Time for some crazy theories?

It doesn’t seem to be nearly that complicated … then again, repeal and replace with a Republican House, Senate, and White House didn’t seem that complicated.

More hot takes!

 

Never fear: Sen. Chuck Schumer has Plan B ready to go; scrap the Obamacare repeal effort and let the Dems handle it.

Update:

It looks like we might be stuck in this holding pattern indefinitely.

Now this is interesting; Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out with a statement saying the Senate will in the coming days vote on a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay as a transition period.

