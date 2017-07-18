As we told you earlier, the Senate health-care bill died last night after Senators Lee and Moran signaled their opposition to the legislation moving forward for a vote. According to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump, the next step is for the Senate to vote on a repeal of Obamacare with the idea that a new bill will be created after the fact:

And here’s former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer explaining why that’s a lie (in summary, the Senate plan repeals Obamacare’s spending but not Obamacare’s rules):

In other words, since the GOP can’t really repeal Obamacare without also repealing the filibuster, we need a bigger majority:

Good luck with that.

