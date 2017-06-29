While more and more Republicans are speaking out, it should come as no surprise that Democrats are doing all they can to make hay of President Trump’s questionable Twitter dig at “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wasn’t about to let the president get away with a cheap shot at a woman over plastic surgery and called together the Democratic Women’s Working Group to literally stand together against Trump’s sexism.

Sexist? Maybe. An insult to all women? Nah … President Trump’s insult was pretty clearly laser focused at one woman in particular.

Here’s a serious question: Does anyone care about poor Joe Scarborough, aka “Psycho Joe”? It’s not a sexist attack, but calling the guy “psycho” on social media doesn’t seem to be very P.C.

Somebody stand up for poor bullied Joe too, OK? We’re a bunch of sexists here who assume he can stand up for himself, but that’s just us.

We think they just did.

If all of those glum looks can’t convince the president to change his ways at 71, we’ve got nothing.

Here’s video for those who enjoy a good group scolding:

House Democrats slam President Trump's sexist tweets.

Posted by Democratic Women's Working Group on Thursday, June 29, 2017

 

* * *

