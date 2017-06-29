While more and more Republicans are speaking out, it should come as no surprise that Democrats are doing all they can to make hay of President Trump’s questionable Twitter dig at “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wasn’t about to let the president get away with a cheap shot at a woman over plastic surgery and called together the Democratic Women’s Working Group to literally stand together against Trump’s sexism.

.@realDonaldTrump's tweets today are sexist, an assault on the freedom of the press & an insult to all women. Apologize! — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 29, 2017

Sexist? Maybe. An insult to all women? Nah … President Trump’s insult was pretty clearly laser focused at one woman in particular.

In a short time, I will joining House Democratic women to respond to @realDonaldTrump’s sexist attack on @morningmika earlier today. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 29, 2017

House Democratic women are taking a stand against @realDonaldTrump’s sexism. Tune in here: https://t.co/VDlub9meMn — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 29, 2017

Here’s a serious question: Does anyone care about poor Joe Scarborough, aka “Psycho Joe”? It’s not a sexist attack, but calling the guy “psycho” on social media doesn’t seem to be very P.C.

Somebody stand up for poor bullied Joe too, OK? We’re a bunch of sexists here who assume he can stand up for himself, but that’s just us.

This is what it looks like when people come together to stand up to a bully. Honored to stand with my colleagues against Trump's sexism. pic.twitter.com/qrA4qFmzep — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 29, 2017

Please do something! It's shameful! — little red (@BeaHilton) June 29, 2017

We think they just did.

Do more than stand up. Please. — Sheryl (@SherylChicago) June 29, 2017

COME ON…and do what?? We need more than women standing up togther we need some action against this "president" CENSURE!! — JackHen (@SueHM) June 29, 2017

I would have hoped that there would be more men standing with you. Men need to stop this type of behavior as well. — Corrie Sias (@CorrieSias) June 29, 2017

I had more people show up when I ask a few buddies to help me move! 😂😂😂 — "WINNING" covfefe (@SAfricans4Trump) June 29, 2017

If all of those glum looks can’t convince the president to change his ways at 71, we’ve got nothing.

So, you don't have problem with Trump calling Joe "crazy"? I thought you are all for "equal treatment" regardless of gender??? — Olga Gikharev (@OlgaGikharev) June 29, 2017

If you want to be treated equally then why do you separate when it comes to women – either play with the big dogs or get off the porch — cricket (@cricketspeaks12) June 29, 2017

Here’s video for those who enjoy a good group scolding:

House Democrats slam President Trump's sexist tweets. Posted by Democratic Women's Working Group on Thursday, June 29, 2017

