Hillary Clinton was giving a commencement in Brooklyn Thursday, but that doesn’t mean she was entirely absent from the James Comey circus. As Twitchy reported, Comey told Senators that Bill Clinton’s “chance” meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac in Arizona is what led Comey to make that public statement on the FBI’s findings into her email investigation.

Lynch came up again when Comey recalled her telling him to refer to the Clinton investigation as a “matter,” not an investigation — “which confused me and concerned me.” He certainly must have been confused, then, when candidate Hillary Clinton started referring to the FBI’s routine “security review” in interviews.

Lynch — or a source familiar with the discussion speaking for Lynch — finally decided it was time to correct the record, telling NBC News Comey had agreed to use “matter” as a matter of policy, as the word neither confirmed nor denied the existence of an investigation.

New: A denial/clarification of Comey statement about Lynch, from a source familiar with discussion, to NBC News: pic.twitter.com/vqsAmWsidF — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) June 8, 2017

Is that what Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch discussed on the tarmac – the Hillary Clinton "matter'? — Ed LaRose (@metaphorsbwithu) June 9, 2017

oh yeah, she's credible. — Dan Baren (@danbaren) June 9, 2017

Looks like someone else keeps notes too… — revolutionist (@fun_beth) June 9, 2017

So we have Lynch, @nytimes and Trump all 3 disputing Comey's testimony TODAY about them… — Top (@topsecretk9) June 9, 2017

That’s right; the New York Times also refused to take the fall:

The New York Times isn't backing away from the story that James Comey attacked today. https://t.co/KcjvL2T7QL — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) June 8, 2017

NYT is also calling Comey a liar? https://t.co/0964emybfS — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 8, 2017

"A source familiar with discussion" …Well I'm satisfied — Giants 4SB (@kfalvey5) June 8, 2017

So Comey either lied about feeling 'queasy' over this request by the AG or he was too feckless to speak up. Some FBI Director we had. — BornAgainCovfefeian (@theophimon2) June 9, 2017

Comey said he replied with "why would I call it that?" before he gave in. This indicates no rebuttal from him… — Queenie 🛡 (@LibertarianQn) June 8, 2017

Undisclosed source; does NBC endorse credibility; why now, not then? Seems like an FBI/DOJ "friend" of Loretta Lynch in a cleanup effort. — Kenneth Walsh (@kenwalsh77) June 8, 2017

Why would you call an investigation a "matter"? We don't conduct a murder "matter." We conduct a murder investigation. Plain English. — childeharold (@childeharr) June 8, 2017

FBM – Federal Bureau of Matters — Peace & Goodwill ✨ (@DeargDionadair) June 8, 2017

Weren’t the countdown clocks and watch parties and wall-to-wall network coverage all predicated on the idea that Comey’s testimony was going to straighten everything out, once and for all?

Lynch said she used word "matter" as a way to not confirm or deny existence of investigation, in keeping with policyhttps://t.co/G1ChpMgef5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 9, 2017

And I have a bridge to sell you — derek bates (@iowaneck) June 9, 2017

I guess nobody knows FBI stands for Federal Bureau of INVESTIGATION — MJ McKenna (@MJMCK3NNA) June 9, 2017

