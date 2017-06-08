Hillary Clinton was giving a commencement in Brooklyn Thursday, but that doesn’t mean she was entirely absent from the James Comey circus. As Twitchy reported, Comey told Senators that Bill Clinton’s “chance” meeting with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac in Arizona is what led Comey to make that public statement on the FBI’s findings into her email investigation.

Lynch came up again when Comey recalled her telling him to refer to the Clinton investigation as a “matter,” not an investigation — “which confused me and concerned me.” He certainly must have been confused, then, when candidate Hillary Clinton started referring to the FBI’s routine “security review” in interviews.

Lynch — or a source familiar with the discussion speaking for Lynch — finally decided it was time to correct the record, telling NBC News Comey had agreed to use “matter” as a matter of policy, as the word neither confirmed nor denied the existence of an investigation.

That’s right; the New York Times also refused to take the fall:

Weren’t the countdown clocks and watch parties and wall-to-wall network coverage all predicated on the idea that Comey’s testimony was going to straighten everything out, once and for all?

