While people in “Comey’s Homies” T-shirts were packing into popular D.C. bars Thursday morning to attend watch parties for James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Hillary Clinton issued a gentle reminder that her commencement speech at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn would be streaming online too.

Whichever event viewers chose, the outcome was pretty much the same: there wasn’t much that hadn’t be heard before. While Nate Silver has declared it “painfully obvious” that Comey cost Clinton the election, she was more concerned with taking shots at President Trump.

Clinton: "Losing an election is pretty devastating, especially considering who I lost to” https://t.co/ZJnOUVhrtm pic.twitter.com/QhC6PAP9y1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2017

In case she hadn’t made it clear earlier, Clinton is still bitter over losing the election; to her credit, though, she at least admits that she lost, which a lot of her die-hard supporters just won’t do.

You did not lose Madam President. The election was stolen from you by Trump, Alt Right and Russian President. — xojetilte (@xojetilte) June 8, 2017

Yes, some people insist on addressing as her Madam President. Sorry to break it to everyone, but there was no smoking gun in Comey’s testimony that’s going to force that re-vote some people seem to be counting on.

The thing is, more and more progressives are suggesting that Hillary politely fade away and let some rising stars in the Democrat Party have a shot.

Hillary I love you girl but Stop ✋🏾 we trying to get this jackass out of Office. Write a book, play with your grandkids Just Stop — Delores McEachern (@pariswhitney1) June 8, 2017

wait, why is she talking about this again? is this universe in some bizarre infinite loop? — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaahmad88) June 8, 2017

She needs to get off the stage before her wound licking helps 45* get reelected. Party's over. — Donnie La Marca (@donnielamarca) June 8, 2017

Maybe @HillaryClinton should have done an #AmericaFirst campaign instead of I have a vagina and it's my turn campaign 😉 — Teresa🌹 (@tjhlfld) June 8, 2017

