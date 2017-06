The Comey hearing is under way, and the craze has reportedly actually made it as far as t-shirts:

Just saw a "Comey's Homies" tshirt outside Hart. I dunno. — Chris Harris (@chris_p_harris) June 8, 2017

Outside Comey hrg: ran into gal w/FBI wearing purple tshirt with "Comey's Homies" on it … under a dark suit — Molly Hooper (@mollyhooper) June 8, 2017

Reportedly there are mugs at the FBI, too:

FBI gal told me fbi staff had 5000 coffee mugs made with "Comey's Homies" & his headshot – #Comey had to give written OK to use his pic — Molly Hooper (@mollyhooper) June 8, 2017

From my convo – the #Comey's Homies effort seemed non-official, staff driven. Not FBI sanctioned — Molly Hooper (@mollyhooper) June 8, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel had a version of that last month after Trump fired Comey: