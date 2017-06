Comey is stealing HRC's thunder. Again. https://t.co/8zku2w8GS3 — Lily Peschardt (@LilyPesch) June 8, 2017

@HillaryClinton tweeted during the James Comey hearing at the Senate Intelligence Committee, but it wasn’t about what you might think. Clinton made a request for people to watch something else:

Want to hear some good news? About to talk to soon-to-be graduates at Medgar Evers College Commencement. Tune in!https://t.co/8tuGmivn2y — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2017

How many will join the latest #ImWithHer request and watch something other than the Comey hearing remains to be seen.

When you're trying too hard to show that you're unbothered. https://t.co/eRN4FLODPH — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) June 8, 2017

And here I was hoping she was home on the couch with Bill drinking Chardonney and yelling at the TV. https://t.co/e9Plq5jBeC — Brooke Eyre (@BellaDonna82079) June 8, 2017