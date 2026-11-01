DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Talk to the Hand: Model Heidi Klum Lets Her Fingers Do the Walking at Hollywood Halloween Bash

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 01, 2026 4:10 AM
Advertisement
Talk to the Hand: Model Heidi Klum Lets Her Fingers Do the Walking at Hollywood Halloween Bash
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Model Heidi Klum celebrated the 25th anniversary of her Hollywood Halloween party in a gripping costume — she came as a giant walking severed hand. This is an extreme extremity. Apparently, Klum's a hand model in a big way. We'll try to keep the hand puns to a minimum; we pinky swear.

Advertisement

She definitely deserves high fives for this outlandish outfit. Sorry, couldn't resist. (WATCH)

We covered Klum’s Medusa costume last year.

Klum has shocked and surprised with her wild getups for a quarter century. Here’s an overview. (WATCH)

Klum’s yearly frights are created by a special effects studio called Prosthetic Renaissance.

Some costumes are easier to wear than others. (WATCH BOTH)

Recommended
Is the ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Criminal? Douglass ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Mackey Weighs in (and a Deep Dive) Aaron Walker Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth Brett T.
Advertisement

She has to be wearing an adult diaper or something similar.

It turns out Klum knows her costume like the back of her hand. (WATCH)

Maybe next year’s amazing feat will be her amazing feet. She’ll arrive by toe truck, of course.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | HOLLYWOOD | MOVIES | NEW YORK | VIDEO

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Is the ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Criminal? Douglass ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Mackey Weighs in (and a Deep Dive)

Is the ‘Decoy Dan’ Scheme Criminal? Douglass ‘Ricky Vaughn’ Mackey Weighs in (and a Deep Dive)

Aaron Walker
Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep 'My Captain' Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His Mouth

Brett T.
Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’

Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos