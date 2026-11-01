Talk to the Hand: Model Heidi Klum Lets Her Fingers Do the Walking at Hollywood Halloween Bash

Model Heidi Klum celebrated the 25th anniversary of her Hollywood Halloween party in a gripping costume — she came as a giant walking severed hand. This is an extreme extremity. Apparently, Klum's a hand model in a big way. We'll try to keep the hand puns to a minimum; we pinky swear.

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She definitely deserves high fives for this outlandish outfit. Sorry, couldn't resist. (WATCH)

You have to hand it to Heidi Klum. Every year she delivers. She takes the assignment seriously. pic.twitter.com/iedYUX2jYM — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 1, 2026

heidi klum treats halloween like its the super bowl every single year thats the most locked in ive ever seen — Mood (@mooddyor) November 1, 2026

25 years of these parties and she still finds new ways to shock people. Severed hand this year vs Medusa last year: which one wins? — Adrian Kulatunga (@adrianklife) November 1, 2026

We covered Klum’s Medusa costume last year.

Klum has shocked and surprised with her wild getups for a quarter century. Here’s an overview. (WATCH)

ela é muito boa mds pic.twitter.com/yiW9WnK7rR — McLovin (@McLovinmqz) October 31, 2026

Heidi Klum’s Halloween costumes over the years. 👻 pic.twitter.com/uPm9FtgDTD — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 1, 2026

Klum’s yearly frights are created by a special effects studio called Prosthetic Renaissance.

Some costumes are easier to wear than others. (WATCH BOTH)

Heidi Klum reveals the biggest challenge of bringing her severed hand costume to life at her 2026 Halloween party in New York City. pic.twitter.com/yZ6iGXD1ix — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2026

Heidi Klum reveals her Halloween costume at her annual party in NYC pic.twitter.com/GB9sXIvoCC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 1, 2026

How does she use the restroom??? — ❀divinize࿔*:･ (@tofuspice666) November 1, 2026

She doesn’t — EducatedWitch (@KikiDP1) November 1, 2026

She has to be wearing an adult diaper or something similar.

It turns out Klum knows her costume like the back of her hand. (WATCH)

Heidi Klum is HANDS down winning Halloween! The supermodel breaks down all the real-life details in her bloody hand costume. pic.twitter.com/U1wRhDhZtc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 1, 2026

It’s hard to imagine how exhausting the process of coming up with something like this every year must be. It probably consumes 4 or 5 full months of her life — Σοφία (@sophiafeelstoo) November 1, 2026

Hands down best costume — psppsppsp (@ilovemycatsmeow) November 1, 2026

Maybe next year’s amazing feat will be her amazing feet. She’ll arrive by toe truck, of course.

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