On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now
Petrifying! Model Heidi Klum Dons Mythical Medusa Costume With Writhing Snakes for NYC Halloween Bash

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:51 AM on November 01, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

From Project Runway to Project RUNAWAY! Fashion model Heidi Klum slithered before cameras as Medusa in New York City on Friday in what has to be one of the most elaborate Halloween costumes we have ever seen.

You’ve got to see this. (WATCH)

That’s simply incredible!

Posters were wondering if the Gorgon costume bestowed Klum with Medusa’s stone-cold gaze. Let’s find out.

We’re petrified!

Apparently, Klum has a reputation for being hard to work with.

The animatronic snakes in Klum’s costume are pretty amazing.

Klum has been shocking attendees at the annual Halloween party for years. (WATCH)

She tries to top herself each year. Who knows what she’ll come up with next year? We’ll have to wait and see.

