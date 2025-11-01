Petrifying! Model Heidi Klum Dons Mythical Medusa Costume With Writhing Snakes for NYC Halloween Bash

From Project Runway to Project RUNAWAY! Fashion model Heidi Klum slithered before cameras as Medusa in New York City on Friday in what has to be one of the most elaborate Halloween costumes we have ever seen.

You’ve got to see this. (WATCH)

Heidi Klum debuts her costume at her Halloween Celebration in NYC. pic.twitter.com/3Fr47bMi3I — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2025

she looks awful... and that’s exactly why i love it pic.twitter.com/z7aZ7rmw10 — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) November 1, 2025

heidi klum as medusa, this is what halloween is all about pic.twitter.com/hTttr3cwdD — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) November 1, 2025

That’s simply incredible!

Posters were wondering if the Gorgon costume bestowed Klum with Medusa’s stone-cold gaze. Let’s find out.

Camera man be like pic.twitter.com/X0pGBFxHKx — Based Vtuber Astro (@AstroGiovanni1) November 1, 2025

This is elite — Erik Stevenson (@egs5292) November 1, 2025

omg 😭😭😭😭 — lesbiana emo (@elliots_glum) November 1, 2025

We’re petrified!

Apparently, Klum has a reputation for being hard to work with.

This is the most terrifying Halloween costume ever.

Because it’s so based on reality. — Sir Jean Luc Connery (@JeanLucConnery) November 1, 2025

She's wearing a costume? — Social Media Decency Mourner (@JamieNorseLove) November 1, 2025

Ah, came in her true form. — Lisa (@Lisa_F_Rank) November 1, 2025

I need that head. pic.twitter.com/AJr0idwuDj — Ooi Beng Cheang (@luxentX) November 1, 2025

The animatronic snakes in Klum’s costume are pretty amazing.

Klum has been shocking attendees at the annual Halloween party for years. (WATCH)

Heidi Klum as a worm for Halloween last year 😭💀☠️pic.twitter.com/6bzkSlnuOK — Gaitonde (@gaitonde_7) November 1, 2025

The Queen of Halloween 🎃 She really ateeeee pic.twitter.com/VvtNBPYvFg — Quickie (@Quickie_001) November 1, 2025

She gets better every year — Nice (@Nicemetax) November 1, 2025

This woman goes hard every year and never misses. You can tell this is her favorite holiday 🤣 — ASB (@blkdane84) November 1, 2025

Heidi Klum doesn’t do Halloween… Halloween does Heidi Klum 😭💀🔥 — Shubham Singh Gaur🛡️𝕩 (@Singhtellectual) November 1, 2025

She tries to top herself each year. Who knows what she’ll come up with next year? We’ll have to wait and see.

