Holy Rap? Kid Rock Snags Eminem to Record Christian Album Called ‘Halfway 2 Jesus’ — Lord, Help Us!

No, it’s not April Fools' Day. Kid Rock and Eminem are collaborating on a Christian album. Yes, we thought it was a joke, too. But rapper/rocker Kid Rock says it's happening. He says despite their political differences, he and rapper Eminem have remained friends. He says he hopes their album Halfway 2 Jesus can bring Americans of all political stripes together.

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Here’s more from Fox News. (READ)

Kid Rock and Eminem are teaming up on a Christian album, despite being on opposite sides of the political aisle.



The longtime Detroit friends have known each other for nearly 40 years, and Kid Rock says they made a pact long ago to never let politics destroy their friendship.… pic.twitter.com/KIRLYvhX7l — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2026

(post continues) ...Now, he's bringing Eminem into his new faith-based project, "Halfway 2 Jesus," hoping their unlikely collaboration sends a message to a divided country. Kid Rock also reveals what inspired his renewed focus on faith and his plans to bring Christian revivals to stadiums.

This all seems highly unlikely. — Captain Bob-Lo (@Bob_Lo_Boat) October 12, 2026

Did not have this on my 2026 bingo card. — T K (TK) (@TnM0J0) October 11, 2026

I can’t believe this. Especially MM. — KC Hanan (@MrHanan) October 11, 2026

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up ... for Jesus?

Kid Rock says he’s not a recent convert to Christianity. He says his faith has been lifelong. Fox News has the details. (READ)

He called Eminem a "class act" and said the freedom to hold differing opinions is what makes the United States great. "Since when can you not express your points and your views and your opinions?" Kid Rock said, adding that he believes politics has no place onstage. Instead, the Detroit-born singer hopes to use his music to bring people together through faith. His new Christian album reflects his lifelong relationship with God, he said, rather than a sudden religious conversion. He described the album as a collection of songs centered on forgiveness and second chances and outlined plans to bring Christian revival-style performances to arenas and stadiums. "After Charlie Kirk was assassinated, like a lot of people, I started to become closer to my faith," Kid Rock said, adding that his renewed focus on faith inspired a period of songwriting that shaped the album.

They were rivals in Detroit early in thier career. Chasing each other down to battle rap. Cool to see it come full circle — Draven (@Draven646422) October 11, 2026

We’re imagining Eminem and Kid Rock doing a rap version of The B-I-B-L-E That's the Book for Me.

Some posters say the two music stars have no business preaching the Gospel. Others say they might reach people who would never step inside a church.

I’m sorry but the last 2 people I need telling me about Jesus is Eminem and Kid Rock — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) October 11, 2026

ok. but eminem and kid rock might be the first people to tell someone else about him — ＳＬＡＮＤＲ ＳＺＮ ☠️ (@imrightthough) October 12, 2026

If you read the Bible you’ll find that God used extremely flawed men and women to deliver His message. There’s only one guy in that whole book that was perfect. — Roc W/Me (@rocwitmeee) October 11, 2026

Yep, that King David fellow had a lot of issues. Don’t get us started on the Apostle Paul.

Kid Rock says his bad boy image is intact despite his new religious musical endeavor. Here's more from Fox News.

Despite the album's religious themes, the singer rejected the suggestion that he had undergone a sudden religious conversion, saying his faith has always been part of his identity. "I didn't get saved. I'm still Kid Rock. I'm still going to drink a beer and smoke a cigar," he said. "I feel like I've always been right with God." Kid Rock also pointed to a connection between his birthday, Jan. 17, 1971, and his middle name, James, and the Bible verse James 1:17, which he said "basically says all good things come from God."

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For all the negative responses, I still think it’s good if they do come together and do this. People are awfully negative these days…and I get it. But bless them if this is genuine, we need more of it. — SH (@SH7_771_) October 11, 2026

Everytime a musician becomes washed up and irrelevant they make a Christian album. — Barry Goodwood (@Hotgurlswanted) October 11, 2026

Has the potential be the worst album ever made — WIll jaffe (@dankness3) October 12, 2026

We’ll hold our judgment lest we be judged. Kid Rock says he’s envisioning a rock revival. He wants to bring his Christian music to arenas and stadiums. He says it’ll be religious and a full-on monster rock show.

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