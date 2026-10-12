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Holy Rap? Kid Rock Snags Eminem to Record Christian Album Called ‘Halfway 2 Jesus’ — Lord, Help Us!

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 12, 2026 11:50 PM
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Holy Rap? Kid Rock Snags Eminem to Record Christian Album Called ‘Halfway 2 Jesus’ — Lord, Help Us!
Pool via AP

No, it’s not April Fools' Day. Kid Rock and Eminem are collaborating on a Christian album. Yes, we thought it was a joke, too. But rapper/rocker Kid Rock says it's happening. He says despite their political differences, he and rapper Eminem have remained friends. He says he hopes their album Halfway 2 Jesus can bring Americans of all political stripes together.

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Here’s more from Fox News. (READ)

(post continues) ...Now, he's bringing Eminem into his new faith-based project, "Halfway 2 Jesus," hoping their unlikely collaboration sends a message to a divided country.

Kid Rock also reveals what inspired his renewed focus on faith and his plans to bring Christian revivals to stadiums.

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up ... for Jesus?

Kid Rock says he’s not a recent convert to Christianity. He says his faith has been lifelong. Fox News has the details. (READ)

He called Eminem a "class act" and said the freedom to hold differing opinions is what makes the United States great.

"Since when can you not express your points and your views and your opinions?" Kid Rock said, adding that he believes politics has no place onstage.

Instead, the Detroit-born singer hopes to use his music to bring people together through faith. His new Christian album reflects his lifelong relationship with God, he said, rather than a sudden religious conversion. 

He described the album as a collection of songs centered on forgiveness and second chances and outlined plans to bring Christian revival-style performances to arenas and stadiums.

"After Charlie Kirk was assassinated, like a lot of people, I started to become closer to my faith," Kid Rock said, adding that his renewed focus on faith inspired a period of songwriting that shaped the album.

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We’re imagining Eminem and Kid Rock doing a rap version of The B-I-B-L-E That's the Book for Me.

Some posters say the two music stars have no business preaching the Gospel. Others say they might reach people who would never step inside a church.

Yep, that King David fellow had a lot of issues. Don’t get us started on the Apostle Paul.

Kid Rock says his bad boy image is intact despite his new religious musical endeavor. Here's more from Fox News.

Despite the album's religious themes, the singer rejected the suggestion that he had undergone a sudden religious conversion, saying his faith has always been part of his identity.

"I didn't get saved. I'm still Kid Rock. I'm still going to drink a beer and smoke a cigar," he said.

"I feel like I've always been right with God."

Kid Rock also pointed to a connection between his birthday, Jan. 17, 1971, and his middle name, James, and the Bible verse James 1:17, which he said "basically says all good things come from God."

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We’ll hold our judgment lest we be judged. Kid Rock says he’s envisioning a rock revival. He wants to bring his Christian music to arenas and stadiums. He says it’ll be religious and a full-on monster rock show.

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News Topics CHRISTIANITY | ENTERTAINMENT | FAITH | FOX NEWS | MUSIC

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