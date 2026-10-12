DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin Pushes Back on Margaret Brennan’s Feigned Concern for Taxpayer Money

A funny thing happened during Sunday’s Face the Nation on CBS. Host Margaret Brennan briefly pretended to care about how the government was spending taxpayer money. So what’s the catch? Ah, it was money President Donald Trump spent on televised PSAs that touted the great things happening in America. Can’t have that!

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin just CALLED OUT the anti-Trump media bias right to Margaret Brennan’s face on CBS. Brennan was spiraling over ads touting President Trump’s accomplishments, including securing the border. Mullin’s defense was pitch perfect.MULLIN: “Any time we can do a public service announcement and brag about America, I’m all for it.” “You have so much negative media that’s out there by fake media that’s constant controversy. If it bleeds, it leads.” “I think 99% of the coverage of President Trump is negative.” “The majority of it is negative about our country, and supposedly the direction that we’re headed, but yet murder rates are down to a 126-year low.” “We have the most secure borders in our nation’s history…” “We should be bragging about what’s happening inside America!” Brennan hated every moment of this. Well done.

The idea that Brennan genuinely cares about how American taxpayer dollars are being spent is ludicrous. We all know she’d never mention it if it couldn’t be tied to Trump. Here’s DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin defending the expenditure. (WATCH)

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin just CALLED OUT the anti-Trump media bias right to Margaret Brennan’s face on CBS.



Brennan was spiraling over ads touting President Trump’s accomplishments, including securing the border.



Mullin’s defense was pitch perfect.



MULLIN: “Any time we… pic.twitter.com/0Ke68O3F6p — Overton (@overton_news) October 11, 2026

Bravo! Sec. Markwayne Mullin. Well said. Thank you for speaking the truth to the fake news media. — Karen Hutchinson (@Hutchinson22011) October 11, 2026

He’s right. ‘Journalists’ can’t bring themselves to report positively on anything Trump has done or accomplished.

Posters say Brennan is concerned with a grain of sand while ignoring the beach she’s standing on.

That 20 million is peanuts compared to all the fraud that has been uncovered by this administration. Couldn’t been put to better use. — Ann Lucido (@GussyLu) October 11, 2026

I've never heard her express any concern over tax-payer money lost to fraud — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) October 11, 2026

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How about reimbursing the American citizens for all the money laundered through the various NGO’s through the decades. — red bird (@boho_joshua19) October 11, 2026

Brennan and her buds apparently are okay with that spending.

Commenters say it’s obvious Brennan and other ‘journalists’ aren't America fans.

Notice she’s not listening. Just interjecting to get the one sound bite she wants. — Deacon (@Deaconsblu) October 11, 2026

The propaganda arm of the commie left are repulsive in every way. They hate this country and it is SO OBVIOUS. — McDooks (@McDooks) October 11, 2026

She needs to hear it again…MARGARET WE DON’T CARE. — DandelionGrace (@HamannSherri) October 11, 2026

That can’t be said to Brennan enough.

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