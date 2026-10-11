'March For Our Lives' Post Unintentionally Highlights the Awesomeness of America’s Armed Populace

Americans love our guns. Our right to bear arms is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Guns can be used for hunting, sport, offense, or defense. But leftists at 'March For Our Lives' want to abolish our Second Amendment rights. They try to accomplish this by demonizing and instilling fear of firearms and gun ownership.

Advertisement

However, fear turned to pride and laughter on Saturday as the group’s social media account posted this unintentional banger. (READ)

The United States has more guns in civilian hands than every military in the world combined. — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) October 10, 2026

Was this supposed to be a negative or — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2026

I’m sorry…I’m not seeing an issue with this!!! As usual…we win!!! USA, USA, USA!!! — RdgebckRnch (@grgoyldef2) October 10, 2026

Bro posted a massive W and doesn’t even know it 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭 — RadicalizedCryptoBro (@JazCrypto) October 11, 2026

‘Americans are exercising their Second Amendment rights and are well-armed! Reeeeeeee!’

Posters thanked 'March For Our Lives' for reminding them how totally awesome America is.

Just when you think America can’t be more badass you read something like this and realize that it was already way more badass than you thought it was before https://t.co/efFX8xiWDu — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 10, 2026

Hell yeah, brother pic.twitter.com/UTCuZa3shR — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 10, 2026

Stop, please! I can only get so patriotic. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 10, 2026

It feels like we’re slacking. Buy more guns, everybody!

Commenters say America’s armed populace has made other countries reconsider invading the U.S.

It's alleged that this is what kept Japan from invading. — Don Quéxotic (@rlf_ss24) October 10, 2026

"You cannot invade mainland United States. There would be a rifle behind every blade of grass." Admiral Yamamoto, Japanese Imperial Navy, reputedly. — R Miscreant (@MiscreaRichard) October 10, 2026

That’s why the Soviets never bothered developing a contingency plan to invade the US mainland & focused on the missile gap — ben 🌐⚾️ (@hayesy316) October 10, 2026

Red Dawn lied to us!

Many posters immediately thought of a recent SNL skit (that’s genuinely funny) featuring guest host actor Walton Goggins. (WATCH)

Give whomever wrote this SNL Skit a raise.

“We did just last a law that allows people to saw whatever they want to say…maybe this whole GUNS thing will balance that out” pic.twitter.com/CsYWC4mLY9 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) May 11, 2025

Advertisement

Which is why the tyrants have not made us their huckleberries, unlike in most of the formerly free nations in Europe. Thank God for guns in civilian hands! — Charlie Johnston (@JohnstonPilgrim) October 10, 2026

The more countries that know this, the better. — BeachOso (@BeachOso) October 10, 2026

Amen.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.