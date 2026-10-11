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'March For Our Lives' Post Unintentionally Highlights the Awesomeness of America’s Armed Populace

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 11, 2026 3:40 AM
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'March For Our Lives' Post Unintentionally Highlights the Awesomeness of America’s Armed Populace
Twitchy

Americans love our guns. Our right to bear arms is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Guns can be used for hunting, sport, offense, or defense. But leftists at 'March For Our Lives' want to abolish our Second Amendment rights. They try to accomplish this by demonizing and instilling fear of firearms and gun ownership. 

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However, fear turned to pride and laughter on Saturday as the group’s social media account posted this unintentional banger. (READ)

‘Americans are exercising their Second Amendment rights and are well-armed! Reeeeeeee!’

Posters thanked 'March For Our Lives' for reminding them how totally awesome America is.

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It feels like we’re slacking. Buy more guns, everybody!

Commenters say America’s armed populace has made other countries reconsider invading the U.S.

Red Dawn lied to us!

Many posters immediately thought of a recent SNL skit (that’s genuinely funny) featuring guest host actor Walton Goggins. (WATCH)

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Amen.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GUN OWNERS | GUN RIGHTS | GUNS | SECOND AMENDMENT | USA | FIREARMS

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