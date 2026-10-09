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Instant Karma: ‘Journo’ Geraldo Rivera Confuses John Lennon’s B-Day With Date He Was Fatally Shot

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 09, 2026 4:35 PM
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Instant Karma: ‘Journo’ Geraldo Rivera Confuses John Lennon’s B-Day With Date He Was Fatally Shot
AP Photo, File

Friday is the late Beatle John Lennon’s birthday. But ‘journalist’ Geraldo Rivera got online and declared it was the date Mark David Chapman fatally shot Lennon outside his New York City apartment. You don't have to imagine all the people calling out Rivera. Guess nobody told him there'd be days like these. 

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Here’s the post. (READ)

Um, no.

Commenters treated Rivera with the same grace he’s treated them with over the last several years. Here’s that instant karma.

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That’s a reference to Rivera’s opening of Al Capone’s vault on live TV in the 1980s. It was an embarrassing spectacle since it was empty.

Speaking of vaults, Rivera interviewed John Lennon and Yoko Ono when they visited San Francisco in the early 1970s. He was working for ABC News at the time. (WATCH BOTH)

Rivera is 83. This archival video shows how long he’s been working in media.

Being in his 80s, maybe his mind was playing games with him. (WATCH)

In the end, Rivera acknowledged his mistake. It’s just like starting over, right Geraldo?

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October 9 is not just John Lennon’s birthday. It’s also his son Sean’s, who has followed in his father's musical footsteps.

Happy birthday, Sean. Sorry about your dad. We were all robbed on that tragic December day.

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News Topics MUSIC | ENTERTAINMENT | ABC NEWS | MEDIA BIAS | VIDEO

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