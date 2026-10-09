Instant Karma: ‘Journo’ Geraldo Rivera Confuses John Lennon’s B-Day With Date He Was Fatally Shot

Friday is the late Beatle John Lennon’s birthday. But ‘journalist’ Geraldo Rivera got online and declared it was the date Mark David Chapman fatally shot Lennon outside his New York City apartment. You don't have to imagine all the people calling out Rivera. Guess nobody told him there'd be days like these.

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Here’s the post. (READ)

Assassinated on this day in 1980, the great John Lennon would have been 86 today. Imagine the music lost at the hand of the nihilistic creep who shot John down. Love to Yoko, Sean and family. Imagine. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 9, 2026

The great journalist Geraldo has Lennon being killed on this date, when it is actually his birthday. Give him more grace than he gives us when he trashes our beliefs while he massacres facts. — Japheth Koby (@YoungJayko) October 9, 2026

Um, no.

Commenters treated Rivera with the same grace he’s treated them with over the last several years. Here’s that instant karma.

He wasn’t assassinated on his birthday. — Dew Hickey (@NickelDollar) October 9, 2026

Today is his 86th birthday. December 8th we lost him. — Diego Mena (@diegomena) October 9, 2026

Um...no....today is his birthday. December 8th is when he was assassinated. Do better. — Bridget D 🌻🐿🍁🍂🪾 (@ZoeyCatBell) October 9, 2026

Um. That happened on Dec 8, 1980. How often are you this wrong about simple facts? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 9, 2026

John Lennon was murdered the evening of December 8th, 1980. Might be best if you go back to opening empty vaults. — Alton McPike (@AltonMcPike) October 9, 2026

That’s a reference to Rivera’s opening of Al Capone’s vault on live TV in the 1980s. It was an embarrassing spectacle since it was empty.

Speaking of vaults, Rivera interviewed John Lennon and Yoko Ono when they visited San Francisco in the early 1970s. He was working for ABC News at the time. (WATCH BOTH)

Rivera is 83. This archival video shows how long he’s been working in media.

Being in his 80s, maybe his mind was playing games with him. (WATCH)

John Lennon - Mind Games🎶🎤



Happy Birthday, John Lennon (b. 9th October 1940) pic.twitter.com/tnW1rdoHfT — La femme merveilleuse invisible (@larwoolf) October 9, 2026

Assassinated in 1980, the great John Lennon would have been 86 today, https://t.co/5vgFBoJhyE — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 9, 2026

In the end, Rivera acknowledged his mistake. It’s just like starting over, right Geraldo?

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October 9 is not just John Lennon’s birthday. It’s also his son Sean’s, who has followed in his father's musical footsteps.

Such a tragic event. The world and more importantly his family was deprived of a great talent in his prime. So sad. — Jim (@Ringo1256) October 9, 2026

Assassination was Dec 8th. Today was actually his birthday as well as his son, Sean. — Chris Zmick (@CZOctober25) October 9, 2026

Happy birthday Seán — Martin (@martycon73) October 9, 2026

🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 9, 2026

Happy birthday, Sean. Sorry about your dad. We were all robbed on that tragic December day.

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