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Slither River: Large Scale Disaster Sends a Venomous Nile of Reptiles Flooding into a Chinese Village

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Venomous snakes surfing down a flooded river is a nightmare we never hope to experience in person. But many villagers in China were not so lucky. It’s reported that a recent reservoir collapse released a deluge of water that hit a snake breeding farm. Soon a raging river of slithers flooded the village of Hengzhou.

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Here’s video of the 'reptile Nile.' You might want to ‘duck out’ for the first few seconds. (WATCH)

We've heard of a fork in the river; now there are forked tongues, too.

As we hinted, the first few seconds of the video were fowl, not cowled.

Paging Quetzalcoatl!

Some commenters say we need a little recoil to deal with these coiled menaces.

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Let's go serpin’ now...
Everybody's learnin' how...
Come on a serpentine safari with me...

Brave (or crazy) Chinese villagers decided to use their arms instead of taking up arms. (WATCH)

Who doesn’t love some viper vindaloo?

Eating snakes is actually popular in China. (WATCH)

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If you’re feeling rattled, we recommend trying the Snake Shake. But be ready to pick out the scales.

Posters say Hollywood needs to bring this horrifying snake tail tale to the big screen.

'Come on, Dover! Move your bloomin' Asp!' Actor Rex Harrison was also in the original Doctor Doolittle. Bet he could get these snakes singing Al Green’s ‘Take Me to the River’ in no time.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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