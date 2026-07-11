Slither River: Large Scale Disaster Sends a Venomous Nile of Reptiles Flooding into a Chinese Village

Venomous snakes surfing down a flooded river is a nightmare we never hope to experience in person. But many villagers in China were not so lucky. It’s reported that a recent reservoir collapse released a deluge of water that hit a snake breeding farm. Soon a raging river of slithers flooded the village of Hengzhou.

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Here’s video of the 'reptile Nile.' You might want to ‘duck out’ for the first few seconds. (WATCH)

INSANE: 900 Snakes, Including Venomous Cobras, Escape into Village from Breeding Farm After Massive Flooding in China. pic.twitter.com/thm0lVavPn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 11, 2026

Horrified villagers living in fear after hundreds of venomous snakes escape farm as floodwaters crush city https://t.co/h3nJUjFnZT pic.twitter.com/I100iMZSnc — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2026

We've heard of a fork in the river; now there are forked tongues, too.

As we hinted, the first few seconds of the video were fowl, not cowled.

Those aren't duckies in that water 😱 pic.twitter.com/NcHyaPlH32 — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) July 11, 2026

Except when you watch closely, you can see one of them flap his wings, so there’s that. — A R (@aron1_r) July 11, 2026

A winged snake? That’s terrifying! — Ivo 🇭🇷🐿️ (@ikusijan) July 11, 2026

Paging Quetzalcoatl!

Some commenters say we need a little recoil to deal with these coiled menaces.

THIS is why we need the second amendment — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 11, 2026

The forefathers warned us about this — Jeff Cross (@jeffbcross) July 11, 2026

Yes a well trained militia could corral and capture all those snakes in no time! — Trump U. Lawgrad (@TrumpLawGrad) July 11, 2026

Need a blow torch and/or dynamite for that many! Maybe even a nuke — Speaker of Truth (@William17171717) July 11, 2026

If there ever was a situation that called for a citizenry armed with shotguns…this is it. Unleash the Cajun navy. — Atomic Mullah (@Atomic_Mullah) July 11, 2026

Let's go serpin’ now...

Everybody's learnin' how...

Come on a serpentine safari with me...

Brave (or crazy) Chinese villagers decided to use their arms instead of taking up arms. (WATCH)

The villagers began to catch the 900 escaped snakes on their own. pic.twitter.com/VAHYpIqN7I — Akinkunmi | Akijos Electrical (@Real_Akinkunmi) July 11, 2026

The snakes are not dangerous, they're in danger — hermano⛳🏌️‍♂️🇳🇴(Norge) (@el_hermanoo) July 11, 2026

Villagers getting free food. — sagar kumar (@sagekumar50) July 11, 2026

the stirfry will be awesome — bissevoven (@Bissevoven) July 11, 2026

straight into the pot — Maibesa♠️ (@BarkardiB) July 11, 2026

Who doesn’t love some viper vindaloo?

Eating snakes is actually popular in China. (WATCH)

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If you’re feeling rattled, we recommend trying the Snake Shake. But be ready to pick out the scales.

Posters say Hollywood needs to bring this horrifying snake tail tale to the big screen.

Coming soon to Hollywood:



Snakes on a (flooded) PLAIN — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) July 11, 2026

The snakes 🐍 in Zhang 🇨🇳



Fall mainly on the plain 🌴



“My Fair Melissa 😎” pic.twitter.com/2fsAbDlyOH — Bob Emory (@BobEmory2585371) July 11, 2026

'Come on, Dover! Move your bloomin' Asp!' Actor Rex Harrison was also in the original Doctor Doolittle. Bet he could get these snakes singing Al Green’s ‘Take Me to the River’ in no time.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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