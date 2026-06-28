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DeWine Intervention: Ohio Governor Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper Why He's Against Sending ‘Temp’ Haitians Home

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

You can tell when a money-leeching grift that hurts taxpayers is being threatened. All the Democrats and RINOs go on network and cable ‘news’ to talk down to voters about how ending this outright theft is bad for Americans. With Haitians and others with Temporary Protective Status (TPS) about to finally be treated as temporary, you just knew that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine would whine about it. Putting foreigners and illegal aliens above all Americans is not just the Democrat Party's position.

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On Sunday, Republican DeWine showed where his loyalty and priorities lie on Jake Tapper’s CNN show. (WATCH)

That’s exactly what he means, and he’s going against the wishes of Ohio voters to prove it.

Posters say DeWine’s assertion that Haitians are working does not fly when it turns out American taxpayers are subsidizing most of them.

Is it money? Is that where this bizarre affection for high quantities of low-IQ workers comes from? I mean, exactly what the f*** are they doing in Ohio? Is there really such a demand for unskilled labor in that state? How many holes and ditches need to be dug there?

— Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) June 28, 2026

Business owners love the low wages and a captured work force that is unlikely to quit or move away.

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Commenters say American taxpayer money is being funneled to foreigners who are essentially slave labor.

Businesses hired these ‘temporary’ workers and rented and sold them homes under the assumption that they would be here permanently. That’s why they’re screaming now.

Posters say they’ve seen this same grift in a blue state with a Democrat Governor. Is there a connection?

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Wow, what a coincidence, huh?

DeWine going to bat for foreign moochers at the expense of Ohio citizens has many looking forward to his upcoming exit from the governor’s mansion.

Ohio governors are restricted by term limits. So DeWine’s time is up in January. It’s a temporary gig. It’s funny that DeWine doesn’t feel that Haitians’ time in Ohio should have a limit as well.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP HAITI ILLEGAL ALIEN

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