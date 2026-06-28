DeWine Intervention: Ohio Governor Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper Why He's Against Sending ‘Temp’ Haitians Home

You can tell when a money-leeching grift that hurts taxpayers is being threatened. All the Democrats and RINOs go on network and cable ‘news’ to talk down to voters about how ending this outright theft is bad for Americans. With Haitians and others with Temporary Protective Status (TPS) about to finally be treated as temporary, you just knew that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine would whine about it. Putting foreigners and illegal aliens above all Americans is not just the Democrat Party's position.

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On Sunday, Republican DeWine showed where his loyalty and priorities lie on Jake Tapper’s CNN show. (WATCH)

DeWine: “It’s not in the United States’ interest” to deport immigrants here under TPS.



Fortunately, the United States didn’t elect you to make that determination, governor. pic.twitter.com/U6uk5pirg3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2026

Translation: "It's not in my personal interest to deport immigrants here under TPS" — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) June 28, 2026

That’s exactly what he means, and he’s going against the wishes of Ohio voters to prove it.

Posters say DeWine’s assertion that Haitians are working does not fly when it turns out American taxpayers are subsidizing most of them.

60% of them are on welfare and the governor sits there and says that they’re working every day? I wonder what the average citizen in Ohio thinks about this decision not their bought and paid for governor. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) June 28, 2026

The Haitians are NOT doing any of this. They’re still leeching off America. pic.twitter.com/6rzDLFthwS — CajunPollywoginTX (@cajunpollywogTX) June 28, 2026

Is it money? Is that where this bizarre affection for high quantities of low-IQ workers comes from? I mean, exactly what the f*** are they doing in Ohio? Is there really such a demand for unskilled labor in that state? How many holes and ditches need to be dug there? — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) June 28, 2026

Business owners love the low wages and a captured work force that is unlikely to quit or move away.

Commenters say American taxpayer money is being funneled to foreigners who are essentially slave labor.

How much money is @MikeDeWine getting from Republican donors using illegal aliens as indentured servants, undercutting the wages of regular Americans?



That's what this is all about.

Our elites sold us out to line their pockets. — Narrocracy (@narrocracy) June 28, 2026

His corporate lobbyists making record profits are not dealing well with the thought of paying an American a fair wage for the jobs that TPS perform. — Chief_Engineer (@ChiefEngineerCE) June 28, 2026

Businesses hired these ‘temporary’ workers and rented and sold them homes under the assumption that they would be here permanently. That’s why they’re screaming now.

Posters say they’ve seen this same grift in a blue state with a Democrat Governor. Is there a connection?

Why do I suspect he’s of the same ilk as Walz and likely is benefiting from some fraud scheme surrounding the Haitians. — Kat (@KatKnowsAll) June 28, 2026

They're buddies. Also, DeWine and his wife own some kind of girls school in Haiti.



He's corrupt as the day is long, but so is the @ohiogop. pic.twitter.com/WEVqy3H9iG — Scratch (@Scratch_2020) June 28, 2026

Ohioan here. Pretty sure they found the same type of fraud in Columbus that was found in Minneapolis. — Michelle (@Michell74863292) June 28, 2026

Strangely (or maybe not) Ohio has the same issues with rampant fraud of govt services - also primarily amongst "migrants" - that Minnesota has. DeWine blew that off as, basically, the cost of business. DeWine has always been sketchy. — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) June 28, 2026

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Wow, what a coincidence, huh?

DeWine going to bat for foreign moochers at the expense of Ohio citizens has many looking forward to his upcoming exit from the governor’s mansion.

DeWine ruined Ohio. Screw this little twerp. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 28, 2026

Ohio can’t get rid of this guy soon enough — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2026

What a rat. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) June 28, 2026

Deport Dewine too. — American Joy (@JoyPhillips1950) June 28, 2026

Is Mike deportable — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2026

Idk, but he is replaceable. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) June 28, 2026

Ohio governors are restricted by term limits. So DeWine’s time is up in January. It’s a temporary gig. It’s funny that DeWine doesn’t feel that Haitians’ time in Ohio should have a limit as well.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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