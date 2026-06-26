Tales of Woe Debunked: Melugin Drops Truth — Haitian 'Refugees' Were Already Living Large in S. America

After yesterday's Supreme Court ruling, advocates for open borders are flooding Social Media with tales of woe if Haitians and Syrians are forced to return to their homes.

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One immigration expert, Jessica Vaughan, shared some important information to add some reality to the conversation.

A large share of Haitians (and Cubans & Venezuelans) who were allowed in under Biden did not come from their home countries but from 3rd countries like Chile, Brazil and Spain, where they had residency & work permits. So they can return there if they don't want to go home. https://t.co/yj1MEpyCxM — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) June 26, 2026

Most of the Haitians here were already settled in other Central and South American countries. They were safe. They only came to America under Biden's open border policies because who wouldn't want to come to America?

Making more money is not an acceptable reason to seek asylum. The Democrats know that and it's why they are trying to find ways to bend the rules.

100% correct. When I was at the Del Rio, TX Haitian bridge camp in 2021, many of the Haitians told me they had been living in Chile & Brazil for years before coming to the US illegally for economic (not safety) reasons. The Haitians were dumping & tearing up their Chilean… https://t.co/KbbX55bKda pic.twitter.com/okEZkjRoqI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 26, 2026

Bill Melugin of Fox News, one of the few, if not only journalist to report the truth from the border during the Biden Administration confirmed Vaughan's information. He said he watched many Haitians dispose of their paperwork from Chile and Brazil so they could claim asylum in the US.

As a reminder, the way asylum works is people must seek asylum in the FIRST safe country. Chile and Brazil were safe. There was no legitimate reason (other than making more money) to come to the US.

Yes, many sold their property and businesses to come to America https://t.co/Dd1CgOO3gK — IamLegend 🇺🇸 (@DarkSideAdvcate) June 26, 2026

That's sad, but they were always here on a 'Temporary' status so that was a silly decision.

Someone tell the Democrats… https://t.co/m0iabZaizC — California Kid (@BrianRo88242805) June 26, 2026

They know. They just mislead the public and take advantage of the goodwill of Americans.

My quote @MarkSKrikorian

Springfield’s win will echo nationwide in many other towns where local elites have hired TPS migrants instead of Americans, said Jay Palmer, the co-founder of Project Eradicate, which uses lawsuits to expose migration fraud:



This is a win for Americans…… — Jack(Jay) (@jackjaypalmer) June 26, 2026

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Now, businesses will have to pay Americans for their labor. What a concept!

Because they realized the welfare system in the United States is better than any of those countries. — AnneByTheBeach (@AnneByTheBeach) June 26, 2026

But Hattie is lovely. See: pic.twitter.com/xWzWKW0XJR — Anny Sp (@AnnySpeco) June 26, 2026

Hollywood said so.

Total scam. And, as usual, native born, middle class Americans and their families are forced to live with the consequences. https://t.co/GpiXUlEFwN — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 26, 2026

Enough is enough.

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