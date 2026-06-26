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Tales of Woe Debunked: Melugin Drops Truth — Haitian 'Refugees' Were Already Living Large in S. America

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on June 26, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

After yesterday's Supreme Court ruling, advocates for open borders are flooding Social Media with tales of woe if Haitians and Syrians are forced to return to their homes.

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One immigration expert, Jessica Vaughan, shared some important information to add some reality to the conversation.

Most of the Haitians here were already settled in other Central and South American countries. They were safe. They only came to America under Biden's open border policies because who wouldn't want to come to America? 

Making more money is not an acceptable reason to seek asylum. The Democrats know that and it's why they are trying to find ways to bend the rules. 

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Bill Melugin of Fox News, one of the few, if not only journalist to report the truth from the border during the Biden Administration confirmed Vaughan's information. He said he watched many Haitians dispose of their paperwork from Chile and Brazil so they could claim asylum in the US. 

As a reminder, the way asylum works is people must seek asylum in the FIRST safe country. Chile and Brazil were safe. There was no legitimate reason (other than making more money) to come to the US. 

That's sad, but they were always here on a 'Temporary' status so that was a silly decision. 

They know. They just mislead the public and take advantage of the goodwill of Americans.

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Now, businesses will have to pay Americans for their labor. What a concept!

Hollywood said so.

Enough is enough. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY BRAZIL HAITI ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT SYRIA

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