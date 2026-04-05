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Bad Egg? Democrats Bunny-Hop Over Biden’s ‘Startling’ White House Easter to Focus on Obama’s Instead

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:50 AM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden’s term in the White House is better forgotten; we’re pretty sure Sleepy Joe doesn’t even remember it. This Easter, the Democrat Party is embracing some Biden presidency amnesia as well. On Saturday, the Democrats’ official X account posted about the ‘better times at the White House’ by choosing a photo of former President Barack Obama and the Easter Bunny observing the holiday together while gazing at the Washington Monument.

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The Democrats hippity-hopped right over Biden. (READ)

We have a few good ideas.

But the most obvious is that the Democrats don’t want anyone to remember a particular hare-raising Easter with Biden. (WATCH)

Bunnies don’t lay eggs, but Biden sure laid a big one with his four years in the Oval Office.

Commenters have noticed that other Democrat-centric accounts are leaping over Biden to highlight Obama as well.

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Biden nibbling on Jill Biden’s fingers like an excited rabbit who just discovered a fresh carrot didn’t help either. It’s no wonder Democrats don’t want this bad egg spoiling anyone’s Easter basket.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE X

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