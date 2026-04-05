Bad Egg? Democrats Bunny-Hop Over Biden’s ‘Startling’ White House Easter to Focus on Obama’s Instead

President Joe Biden’s term in the White House is better forgotten; we’re pretty sure Sleepy Joe doesn’t even remember it. This Easter, the Democrat Party is embracing some Biden presidency amnesia as well. On Saturday, the Democrats’ official X account posted about the ‘better times at the White House’ by choosing a photo of former President Barack Obama and the Easter Bunny observing the holiday together while gazing at the Washington Monument.
The Democrats hippity-hopped right over Biden. (READ)
Better times at the White House. pic.twitter.com/MwehF2SjTl— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 4, 2026
All I see here is the Easter Bunny getting a lecture on white privilege and systemic racism in front of that massive symbol of oppression, the Washington Monument.— RonGoldLincoln (@rongoldlincoln) April 4, 2026
The Dems continually skip their most recent inhabitant of the White House. Why is that?— CancerMan (@cancermanwtf) April 4, 2026
We have a few good ideas.
But the most obvious is that the Democrats don’t want anyone to remember a particular hare-raising Easter with Biden. (WATCH)
It’s almost as if the Democrats want us to forget about Easter with pudding brain Biden and the Easter bunny https://t.co/Yff2cvhekb pic.twitter.com/VuhSkQQ4GM— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 4, 2026
They too have forgotten— Bunter Hiden, Pardoned Crack Connoisseur (@bidin_hunter) April 4, 2026
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/49vGZRG31g
This guy? We all want to skip that. He didn't belong, and should've been removed. pic.twitter.com/iYKDQiiygC— Bob Greyishwhite (@myusername2017) April 5, 2026
April 4, 2026
The Biden-Bunny incident was highly symbolic of how they feel about his term.— Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) April 4, 2026
Bunnies don’t lay eggs, but Biden sure laid a big one with his four years in the Oval Office.
Commenters have noticed that other Democrat-centric accounts are leaping over Biden to highlight Obama as well.
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I love that these accounts (See also: Gov. Newsom’s Twitter twink brigade) all sort of skip over the most recent Democratic president.— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 4, 2026
It’s especially funny considering there’s a notable incident involving the previous Democratic president and the Easter bunny *specifically*. https://t.co/17XHrPxDQy
Why are you guys suddenly pretending Biden didn’t exist pic.twitter.com/SVCyTy4Hdm— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 4, 2026
Pretty sure theyre just acknowledging Biden didnt have a functioning brain— Old man (@father_tiresias) April 4, 2026
They aren't even pretending Biden was aware anymore.— Chris (@Chris_N_RVA) April 4, 2026
This is why pic.twitter.com/dBtEaXgOh4— Tildo Baggins ☭ (@Tildiditagain) April 4, 2026
Biden nibbling on Jill Biden’s fingers like an excited rabbit who just discovered a fresh carrot didn’t help either. It’s no wonder Democrats don’t want this bad egg spoiling anyone’s Easter basket.
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
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