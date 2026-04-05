Bad Egg? Democrats Bunny-Hop Over Biden’s ‘Startling’ White House Easter to Focus on Obama’s Instead

President Joe Biden’s term in the White House is better forgotten; we’re pretty sure Sleepy Joe doesn’t even remember it. This Easter, the Democrat Party is embracing some Biden presidency amnesia as well. On Saturday, the Democrats’ official X account posted about the ‘better times at the White House’ by choosing a photo of former President Barack Obama and the Easter Bunny observing the holiday together while gazing at the Washington Monument.

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The Democrats hippity-hopped right over Biden. (READ)

Better times at the White House. pic.twitter.com/MwehF2SjTl — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 4, 2026

All I see here is the Easter Bunny getting a lecture on white privilege and systemic racism in front of that massive symbol of oppression, the Washington Monument. — RonGoldLincoln (@rongoldlincoln) April 4, 2026

The Dems continually skip their most recent inhabitant of the White House. Why is that? — CancerMan (@cancermanwtf) April 4, 2026

We have a few good ideas.

But the most obvious is that the Democrats don’t want anyone to remember a particular hare-raising Easter with Biden. (WATCH)

It’s almost as if the Democrats want us to forget about Easter with pudding brain Biden and the Easter bunny https://t.co/Yff2cvhekb pic.twitter.com/VuhSkQQ4GM — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 4, 2026

They too have forgotten

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/49vGZRG31g — Bunter Hiden, Pardoned Crack Connoisseur (@bidin_hunter) April 4, 2026

This guy? We all want to skip that. He didn't belong, and should've been removed. pic.twitter.com/iYKDQiiygC — Bob Greyishwhite (@myusername2017) April 5, 2026

The Biden-Bunny incident was highly symbolic of how they feel about his term. — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) April 4, 2026

Bunnies don’t lay eggs, but Biden sure laid a big one with his four years in the Oval Office.

Commenters have noticed that other Democrat-centric accounts are leaping over Biden to highlight Obama as well.

I love that these accounts (See also: Gov. Newsom’s Twitter twink brigade) all sort of skip over the most recent Democratic president.



It’s especially funny considering there’s a notable incident involving the previous Democratic president and the Easter bunny *specifically*. https://t.co/17XHrPxDQy — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 4, 2026

Why are you guys suddenly pretending Biden didn’t exist pic.twitter.com/SVCyTy4Hdm — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 4, 2026

Pretty sure theyre just acknowledging Biden didnt have a functioning brain — Old man (@father_tiresias) April 4, 2026

They aren't even pretending Biden was aware anymore. — Chris (@Chris_N_RVA) April 4, 2026

This is why pic.twitter.com/dBtEaXgOh4 — Tildo Baggins ☭ (@Tildiditagain) April 4, 2026

Biden nibbling on Jill Biden’s fingers like an excited rabbit who just discovered a fresh carrot didn’t help either. It’s no wonder Democrats don’t want this bad egg spoiling anyone’s Easter basket.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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