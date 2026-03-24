Mane Event: Debut of The Rock’s Live-Action ‘Maui’ Has ‘Moana’ Trailer Viewers Curling Up in Laughter

A live-action version of Disney’s animated Moana has posters on social media wigging out. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson voiced the jovial demigod 'Maui' in the 2016 cartoon version. He’s reprising that role in the flesh for the live-action version that hits theaters this summer. We got our first look on Monday, and let's say his shock of hair is really shocking.

Advertisement

Here’s a snippet from the just-released trailer. (WATCH)

The Rock as Maui in the live-action ‘MOANA’ remake.



“You’re welcome.” pic.twitter.com/jZrQvDVKvD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2026

The first look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Disney's live-action Moana movie. pic.twitter.com/nfgfx3S5lz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 23, 2026

Disney live action remakes are the worst thing ever pic.twitter.com/jcV5HxLT1y — FightFeedX (@14everything1) March 23, 2026

You’ll get no argument from us.

Here’s the full trailer in all its ‘live-action’ CGI glory. (WATCH)

The new trailer for the live-action ‘MOANA’ remake has been released.



In theaters on July 10. pic.twitter.com/0jhGLW775c — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 23, 2026

Live actions… where nothing in it is live action except for a few cast members.



Would it hurt people to film outside again? — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️ (@GayRepublicSwag) March 23, 2026

I really dont get the point of this, same exact story, same songs, mostly cgi anyway so not truly live action, maybe if you’d never seen the original it’s ok, but other than that, meh. — LamNam (@_LamNam_) March 23, 2026

The reason rhymes with ‘Hollar Vines.’

Commenters say Disney execs see dollar signs because these uninspired retreads still manage to bring in the cinematic cash.

Moana is literally less than 10 years old. They just keep disrespecting animation as an art form by making thiese soulless remakes that never bring anything new to the table and don’t even translate well to live action — renzo (@renzopachecoj) March 23, 2026

I know we complain about live action remakes, but general audiences eat this up and it’s a problem. I’m getting flashbacks to last years Lilo and stitch remake and that made $1B…they’ll keep making these until they no longer make money sadly. — Kurtis Hail Mary (@kurtispeak) March 23, 2026

It's bc kids movies always sell at least 2 tickets per one person who wants to watch it, sometimes more. Grandparents take kiddo to the movies = 3 tickets sold. But there's not much coming out for kids, so they take what's there. — Lucy Flawless (@Gloomic0rn) March 23, 2026

Yep, small children don’t go to the movies by themselves, so Disney is doubling, tripling, or more on ticket sales.

Still, we don’t think Disney was counting on the entertainment value posters are already getting for free at their fishy film’s expense. Here come the takes and memes!

Marco Rubio realizing he has to do everything around here. https://t.co/fAzlXWgr22 pic.twitter.com/0K1tZkUqvf — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) March 23, 2026

Advertisement

Dustin Hoffman wore it better in Hook. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JZLiQlENQH — Scott A. Butler (@Scott_A_Butler) March 23, 2026

"He's back... And this time, he's mad."



Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson replaces Danielle Radcliff as "Weird Al" Yankovic in the first official look at "Weird II" pic.twitter.com/9DaA30uMVx — Quinton Reviews (@Q_Review) March 23, 2026

They found that wig backstage at a Van Halen concert pic.twitter.com/IedV766vqj — Matt Mead (@whodamoose) March 23, 2026

Hey, somebody had to sell the filmmakers on Maui’s mangy mop.

Some posters were wrestling with a film flashback that didn’t involve The Rock but one of his WWE rivals.

Good to see Howard Stern's 'hair system' guy still getting gigs. https://t.co/qIwDiSqWIA — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) March 23, 2026

Advertisement

I won’t be watching this new movie. pic.twitter.com/cW5PAM7kaG — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 23, 2026

Please, no!

Commenters say The Rock is better heard than seen.

Rock looks like hot garbage as Maui. Stick to voice work Dwayne. — Silver Moons (@TheLonliestPony) March 23, 2026

They should have just stuck with the animation — Danny Trinity (@DTrinity20726) March 23, 2026

but that wouldnt get them a completely effortless billion — doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) March 23, 2026

And that’s the only thing that matters after all. There will be plenty willing to pay to see The Rock's toupee.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.