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Mane Event: Debut of The Rock’s Live-Action ‘Maui’ Has ‘Moana’ Trailer Viewers Curling Up in Laughter

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on March 24, 2026
Disney via AP

A live-action version of Disney’s animated Moana has posters on social media wigging out. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson voiced the jovial demigod 'Maui' in the 2016 cartoon version. He’s reprising that role in the flesh for the live-action version that hits theaters this summer. We got our first look on Monday, and let's say his shock of hair is really shocking.

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Here’s a snippet from the just-released trailer. (WATCH)

You’ll get no argument from us.

Here’s the full trailer in all its ‘live-action’ CGI glory. (WATCH)

The reason rhymes with ‘Hollar Vines.’

Commenters say Disney execs see dollar signs because these uninspired retreads still manage to bring in the cinematic cash.

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Yep, small children don’t go to the movies by themselves, so Disney is doubling, tripling, or more on ticket sales.

Still, we don’t think Disney was counting on the entertainment value posters are already getting for free at their fishy film’s expense. Here come the takes and memes!

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Hey, somebody had to sell the filmmakers on Maui’s mangy mop.

Some posters were wrestling with a film flashback that didn’t involve The Rock but one of his WWE rivals.

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Please, no!

Commenters say The Rock is better heard than seen.

And that’s the only thing that matters after all. There will be plenty willing to pay to see The Rock's toupee.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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