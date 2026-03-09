Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing ID to Prevent Illegal Alien Fraud

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer says don’t count on his party helping Republicans pass the SAVE Act. Democrats continue to push the narrative that requiring ID to vote is racist. Of course, Schumer was whistling a different tune in the past. More on that in a bit.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

The SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0. It would disenfranchise tens of millions of people.



If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate.



Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any… https://t.co/AyANQFGMxD — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 8, 2026

(post continues) …circumstances.

Give it a rest. — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) March 8, 2026

Amen.

Schumer really needs to reacquaint himself with 1996’s Chuck Schumer. (WATCH)

And to think, Chuck was once a vocal advocate of requiring an ID to stop non-citizens from committing fraud. https://t.co/e9yJL6nQTX pic.twitter.com/vl8uhvxFP8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2026

That was disorienting. We’re not used to hearing Schumer sound intelligent or wanting what’s best for U.S. citizens.

Commenters noticed that Schumer didn’t refer to Americans in his earlier post.

Clever how chuck says “people” rather than citizens. — Thomas Ray (@TheTJRay) March 8, 2026

It only disenfranchises illegal aliens, which is kind of the point. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 8, 2026

That is the tens of millions he's talking about. — Servant to Poo-bah the Cat (@PoobahTheCat) March 8, 2026

Democrats love their illegal aliens.

Commenters say Democrats want to keep open all avenues of cheating in our elections despite being at odds with their own voters.

We know exactly why. pic.twitter.com/JAEEUrubk9 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 8, 2026

Most Democrats voters support Voter ID pic.twitter.com/cvrCytVQfQ — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole) March 8, 2026

80% of Americans want voter ID's and proof of citizenship, Chuck.



If we can't get a bill passed that 80% of American support, we have no representative government or democracy. — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 8, 2026

Silly, Democrats don’t represent Americans.

They clearly are fighting for non-citizens.

They don’t want a single deportation, and everyone understands why — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2026

The Democrats have moved so far to the Left, they are not even visible any more. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 8, 2026

They have moved so far left they are in peril of falling of the edge on the earth. — Ivan Contempt 🫆 (@IvanContempt) March 8, 2026

We can hope.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.