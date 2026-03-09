Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for...
His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF...
Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into...
Brain Worms or TDS? Snyder Says Trump's Iran War Is Designed to Provoke...
TSA Blames the Democratic Party
Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-T...
VIP
CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way...
CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really...
Sen. Ashley Moody Is for Not Touching the Clock, Suggests Legislation
The Persian Jewess Recalls Iran's 'Reichstag Fire'
WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump...
NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw...
No Proof Needed: Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Opposes Voter ID...
VIP
Rep. Ilhan Omar: Most Recent Allegations Against Trump Are Vile and Disgusting

Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing ID to Prevent Illegal Alien Fraud

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:54 AM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer says don’t count on his party helping Republicans pass the SAVE Act. Democrats continue to push the narrative that requiring ID to vote is racist. Of course, Schumer was whistling a different tune in the past. More on that in a bit.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

(post continues) …circumstances.

Amen.

Schumer really needs to reacquaint himself with 1996’s Chuck Schumer. (WATCH)

That was disorienting. We’re not used to hearing Schumer sound intelligent or wanting what’s best for U.S. citizens.

Commenters noticed that Schumer didn’t refer to Americans in his earlier post.

Democrats love their illegal aliens.

Recommended

Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump
Doug P.
Advertisement

Commenters say Democrats want to keep open all avenues of cheating in our elections despite being at odds with their own voters.

Silly, Democrats don’t represent Americans.

They clearly are fighting for non-citizens.

We can hope.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump
Doug P.
Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-Throwing Jihadis
Sam J.
His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF With Obama Quote (Watch)
Sam J.
NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them
Sam J.
WOOF! 'MSNBC Legal Analyst' in for a RUDE Biden Awakening After Shaming Trump for Casualty Return Pic
Sam J.
Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into Bigots
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump Doug P.
Advertisement