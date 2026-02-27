VIP
'I'm Not Kidding': Retired Professor Says He Ordered a 'Gun' to Hopefully Shoot...
NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still...
Toronto Star Writer Still Butthurt About Team USA Hockey Captain Meeting Trump
VIP
Marco Cubio Leads the Pack: Twitter Conquers Cuba with the Funniest New Territory...
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien Teen to the State of the...
Judge to Hear Arguments About Whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Human Trafficking Case Is...
NYT, WSJ Confirm NPR Report About Missing Epstein Files Tying Trump to Sexually...
Miracle on Missouri Highway: Wrong-Way Somali Trucker Who Can't Read English Barely Avoids...
ABC News: Man Arrested for ‘Assault’ for ‘Attacking’ Police Officer During Snowball Fight
Feminist Karens Furious That a Women's League Literally Nobody Watches Refuses to Hand...
DHS Responds to Story of Nearly Blind Refugee Found Dead After Being 'Abandoned'...
Walz and Frey Wanted ICE Out of Minneapolis, Target's Bailing Instead (Another Prog...
Team USA Returns to NHL Ice and a Heroes Welcome: Next Up The...

A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to Turn Illegal Aliens Into Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on February 27, 2026
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is under fire from fellow Republicans after refusing to accept the reason Democrats have flooded America with illegal aliens. In a recent interview with NPR, Stitt said he didn’t agree that Democrats were trying to turn illegal aliens into a new voter bloc.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

The Dems have openly admitted that is the endgame.

They allowed the 10s of millions to immigrate into our country under relaxed or ignored immigration laws to first help skew and protect Dem congressional districts, electoral votes, and federal dollars in blue states. 

They also hoped the influx would so overwhelm the system that the only way forward would be a blanket mass amnesty. They never thought anyone would try to repatriate these illegal immigrants back to their own countries.

— John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) February 26, 2026

It’s not only obvious why Democrats are doing this, but they haven’t exactly kept their plans a secret.

As recently as Wednesday, Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer was laying out his party’s ultimate goal for millions of illegal aliens. (WATCH)

Recommended

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Some estimates put the number of illegal aliens in America at 14 million. That seems low considering Biden gave us four years of a wide-open border.

One poster says the Democrats are already benefiting politically from illegal aliens without mass amnesty.

This is why Democrats are fighting so hard against a census that only counts American citizens.

Commenters are confused by how a deep red state like Oklahoma and others can’t seem to elect genuine conservative representation.

Advertisement

With Republicans like these, who needs Democrats?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OKLAHOMA REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread
Sam J.
Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still Here
justmindy
NYT, WSJ Confirm NPR Report About Missing Epstein Files Tying Trump to Sexually Abusing a Child
Brett T.
DHS Responds to Story of Nearly Blind Refugee Found Dead After Being 'Abandoned' by CBP
Brett T.
NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
Brett T.
White Dem Telling Black Voter Reason the SAVE Act Will Disenfranchise Minorities Went All Sorts of Wrong
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread Sam J.
Advertisement