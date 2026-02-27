A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to Turn Illegal Aliens Into Voters

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is under fire from fellow Republicans after refusing to accept the reason Democrats have flooded America with illegal aliens. In a recent interview with NPR, Stitt said he didn’t agree that Democrats were trying to turn illegal aliens into a new voter bloc.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

OK Gov Kevin Stitt (R) tells NPR he doesn’t believe Democrat politicians are "trying to get illegals here to turn them into voters."



WHAT? pic.twitter.com/jSbxZDZh7F — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2026

The Dems have openly admitted that is the endgame. They allowed the 10s of millions to immigrate into our country under relaxed or ignored immigration laws to first help skew and protect Dem congressional districts, electoral votes, and federal dollars in blue states. They also hoped the influx would so overwhelm the system that the only way forward would be a blanket mass amnesty. They never thought anyone would try to repatriate these illegal immigrants back to their own countries. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) February 26, 2026

"a path to citizenship" is, by definition, a path to making them voters — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) February 26, 2026

It’s not only obvious why Democrats are doing this, but they haven’t exactly kept their plans a secret.

As recently as Wednesday, Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer was laying out his party’s ultimate goal for millions of illegal aliens. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer is asked what kind of “immigration deal” he’d like to pursue in the Senate.



The main feature:



“A path to citizenship for 11 million people who are here."



Once in a while, he says it out loud. pic.twitter.com/uUKUWfObUS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

They've been saying 11 million illegals for so long. It's amazing, illegals kept coming but the illegal population never grows. Magic. — Nic Drexler (@GetWreckedBy47) February 26, 2026

Some estimates put the number of illegal aliens in America at 14 million. That seems low considering Biden gave us four years of a wide-open border.

One poster says the Democrats are already benefiting politically from illegal aliens without mass amnesty.

They don’t need to turn them into voters. They just need bodies to pad census numbers giving them more congressional seats and electoral votes. — Jared Lee (@JaredLee41) February 26, 2026

It’s both. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2026

100%. I’m just saying they technically don’t even need them to vote. They can flood the country with slaves and use their bodies to count towards obtaining power without ever giving them a right. — Jared Lee (@JaredLee41) February 26, 2026

This is why Democrats are fighting so hard against a census that only counts American citizens.

Commenters are confused by how a deep red state like Oklahoma and others can’t seem to elect genuine conservative representation.

The reddest State in the Nation has this dude and Senator Lankford who wanted “comprehensive immigration reform” and tried to pass a bill until Trump killed it — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) February 26, 2026

I just moved to Oklahoma last summer. Dadgummit! Thought I was in a red state. It's full of rinos. — brenda e. (@BrendaAnnEstep) February 26, 2026

Oklahoma, seriously, how do you keep electing people like this and your two Senators, who oppose your values on EVERYTHING? pic.twitter.com/B58fePTFSC — Perry McIntyre (@PerryMcIntyre13) February 26, 2026

The fact that our reddest states, OK, Utah, Alaska continue to elect these Republican squishes is very maddening. — GBob (@Fleetwood7Bob) February 26, 2026

With Republicans like these, who needs Democrats?

