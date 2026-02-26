Hoppin' Mad Joe Walsh Croaks Out Demented Rant to Tiny Gathering of Freaky Frog-Loving Leftists

Legacy Media’s ‘Moderate’ Democrat Andy Beshear Won’t Say He’ll Put Americans Before Illeg...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:42 AM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh is really embracing the insanity of the Democrat Party. He became a Democrat last year. On Tuesday, he ranted before a tiny gathering of fellow freaks during a counter rally to President Donald Trump’s ‘State of the Union’ address. It’s hard to believe this kook ran for president as a Republican back in 2020.

To say Walsh is unhinged is an understatement. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

It’s proof we need to reopen mental asylums across the country.

Posters say Walsh’s demented diatribe did nothing to move the needle back to the Democrat Party.

It was so off-putting.

Commenters sarcastically suggested that Democrats can keep President Donald Trump from stealing the next election by following some simple steps.

Democrats need to pass the SAVE Act to keep our elections safe from Trump’s influence and rigging.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

We’re pretty confident that no one has taken Walsh seriously in years. It’s nice that he’s finally found a political home with other TDS sufferers.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH REPUBLICAN PARTY STATE OF THE UNION

