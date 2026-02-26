Hoppin' Mad Joe Walsh Croaks Out Demented Rant to Tiny Gathering of Freaky Frog-Loving Leftists

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh is really embracing the insanity of the Democrat Party. He became a Democrat last year. On Tuesday, he ranted before a tiny gathering of fellow freaks during a counter rally to President Donald Trump’s ‘State of the Union’ address. It’s hard to believe this kook ran for president as a Republican back in 2020.

To say Walsh is unhinged is an understatement. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

We won’t let him mess again with OUR elections.👇 pic.twitter.com/dS2H6hOGqr — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 25, 2026

Who is the weirdo on stage and what’s up with the frog suits? What kind of assembly of degenerates is this? — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) February 25, 2026

Just fat, old, gross theater kids everywhere. JFC — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) February 25, 2026

I think its a meeting of the schizophrenic types. — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) February 25, 2026

It’s proof we need to reopen mental asylums across the country.

Posters say Walsh’s demented diatribe did nothing to move the needle back to the Democrat Party.

Wow, you are an unhinged clown, complete with a circus around you. — 504girl ⚜️ (@504CNM) February 25, 2026

So I guess you just like putting on display how much of a joke you are. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) February 25, 2026

Imagine engaging in this, then watching it sober the next day and thinking, “Yeah, this is awesome. People really need to see this.” — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) February 25, 2026

Imagine posting this thinking it would win people over. Pathetic — Stone Cold Steve A, not a communist (@saustin_moco) February 25, 2026

It was so off-putting.

Commenters sarcastically suggested that Democrats can keep President Donald Trump from stealing the next election by following some simple steps.

Agree!!! We gotta stop him. Pass these simple things asap to save democracy! — Ryan quinn (@Mrgoodfish3) February 25, 2026

That’s why we need to pass the Save Act, don’t let him cheat! — I Was Right All Along (@Spiliotis) February 25, 2026

Democrats need to pass the SAVE Act to keep our elections safe from Trump’s influence and rigging.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

😂🤣😂🤣 Such a great and profound alternative to SOTU. What is this, a TDS support group? — Wincer (@WincerDude) February 25, 2026

You’re on the stage with refugees from HR Puff & Stuff. Have you no dignity? — John in PA (@Landenberg619) February 26, 2026

And the 10's of people applaud!

I've seen larger turnouts for Thursday night Karaoke at the local bar. — The Inconvenient Truth (@FreedomUSANews) February 26, 2026

You’re a loser Joe.



At least you’ll always have your inflatable frogs. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 25, 2026

How can you be expected to be taken seriously after this? — Addam L 🇺🇸 (@AddamLeveille) February 26, 2026

We’re pretty confident that no one has taken Walsh seriously in years. It’s nice that he’s finally found a political home with other TDS sufferers.

