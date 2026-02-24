VIP
Lawyer Hopes Dead Man's Family Opens an Investigation Into His 'Lynching'
‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to Get His Birth Certificate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Americans interact with local, state, and federal government agencies daily. Either to get important documents or to submit them. Apparently, elected Independents and Democrats can’t figure out how to do what average Americans do day to day. Senator Bernie Sanders is claiming that obtaining his birth certificate is just too much for him to handle, and acts like the process to get a copy of it is some insurmountable obstacle when, really, it’s just a computer click away. Thankfully, Republican Representative Tim Burchett is here to guide Sanders into the 21st century.

But first, here’s Sanders acting helpless. (WATCH)

If Democrats think it’s too difficult to obtain one’s birth certificate, they can always vote to streamline the process, even though it’s already pretty straightforward.

Burchett saw that Sanders was drowning in ignorance and decided to toss him a lifebuoy by way of video. (WATCH)

He always cuts through the Democrat Party’s nonsense with humor and a smile.

Posters say Sanders’ confusion may be due to his advanced age. But that’s still no excuse.

Imagine witnessing the construction of the Egyptian pyramids and then being unable to master a Google search.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Of course, Burchett is just a phone call away. We're sure he would personally tutor Sanders on how to access the Internet and submit a request for his birth certificate. Bernie, give Tim a call, assuming you know how to use a phone.

