‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to Get His Birth Certificate

Americans interact with local, state, and federal government agencies daily. Either to get important documents or to submit them. Apparently, elected Independents and Democrats can’t figure out how to do what average Americans do day to day. Senator Bernie Sanders is claiming that obtaining his birth certificate is just too much for him to handle, and acts like the process to get a copy of it is some insurmountable obstacle when, really, it’s just a computer click away. Thankfully, Republican Representative Tim Burchett is here to guide Sanders into the 21st century.

But first, here’s Sanders acting helpless. (WATCH)

Here we go again: Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t have his birth certificate or know how to get one.



“I don't have my birth certificate. God knows how I get it."



Just incredible. https://t.co/mmhQuLFGEH pic.twitter.com/H5ja8BXnph — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2026

Still gaslighting . He knows. He knows we know. We know he knows we know.

. — Carolyn Randol (@CarolynRandol) February 22, 2026

It’s all a ploy by Dems to spread misinformation in order to stay in power.



Democracy = Democrats’ political power — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) February 22, 2026

If Democrats think it’s too difficult to obtain one’s birth certificate, they can always vote to streamline the process, even though it’s already pretty straightforward.

Burchett saw that Sanders was drowning in ignorance and decided to toss him a lifebuoy by way of video. (WATCH)

.@timburchett explains to Bernie Sanders how he can obtain a birth certificate.



“They’ll mail it to you, Bernie. It’s crazy talk."



😂pic.twitter.com/nccU3OmZlD https://t.co/MO6uSzuiLd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2026

“Crazy talk” 😂 — Jackie LeBeouf (@jaxlebeouf) February 22, 2026

I was dying. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2026

Burchett is one of my favorites. I hope he never loses his sense of humor. — Jackie LeBeouf (@jaxlebeouf) February 22, 2026

He always cuts through the Democrat Party’s nonsense with humor and a smile.

Posters say Sanders’ confusion may be due to his advanced age. But that’s still no excuse.

So easy a caveman can do it 🤪😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SSnldeRgF2 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) February 23, 2026

People born in the stonge age may not have birth certificates — dmk (@dmek777) February 23, 2026

His original birth certificate was stamped in granite 😂🤣👍🏽 — Bradley Harley (@bharley71) February 23, 2026

Did they hand out birth certificates in Mesopotamia? — Rock Flag and Eagle 🇺🇸 🇹🇼🇮🇱🟦 (@BballMichael) February 22, 2026

There is one complication--Bernie's birth certificate is on papyrus. — ralphie wigs (@RalphieWigs) February 22, 2026

Imagine witnessing the construction of the Egyptian pyramids and then being unable to master a Google search.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Bernie has a US Passport. This is absurd. — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) February 23, 2026

But didn't he run for president a few times? If he was unable to prove his citizenship, did he run an illegal campaign and illegally accepted campaign donations? — Dying to Retire (@Dying2Retire) February 22, 2026

Seriously, couldn't they just ask Barack Obama how to get a fake one? — MAGA-Listless Vessel (@charliekulyrwah) February 23, 2026

Grok will explain what to do. — TXKen (@ken_tx4598) February 23, 2026

Of course, Burchett is just a phone call away. We're sure he would personally tutor Sanders on how to access the Internet and submit a request for his birth certificate. Bernie, give Tim a call, assuming you know how to use a phone.

