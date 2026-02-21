Dem Gavin Newsom Claims He Can’t Vote If the SAVE Act Passes Because He’s Misplaced His Birth Certificate

California Governor Gavin Newsom says his birth certificate is like billions of taxpayer dollars - he doesn’t know where it’s disappeared to. He recently told fellow Democrat Jim Clyburn that he’ll be unable to vote if the SAVE Act becomes law because he doesn’t know where his birth certificate is.

Give us a break, Gavin. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom tells Jim Clyburn that he’d have trouble complying with the SAVE Act because he doesn’t know where to find his birth certificate:



“You've got to find your birth certificate. I have no clue where mine is."



Good lord. Just beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/mQZqQSXPVF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

He really is this dumb. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 19, 2026

Yes and he thinks we are dumber. — Ice (@IceFirefly) February 19, 2026

Democrats always assume that all Americans are gullible and stupid.

Newsom claims he can't find his birth certificate but somehow managed to jump through all the hoops needed to run for governor of his state.

Gavin runs a state and wants to run a country. Can’t figure out where his birth certificate is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

But, he CAN find it to apply for being a candidate to be a governor or to be the president 🤔 🙄 😉 — Sam (@_D0ra_D0ra_D0ra) February 19, 2026

Yep. Want to bet that he is just straight up lying? I guarantee he knows where his birth certificate is. — John Leidorf (@JohnLeidorf) February 19, 2026

We’re sure it’s safe in one of the many bedrooms in his mansion.

Posters say there’s a very obvious clue that Newsom is lying about not knowing where his birth certificate is located.

Well Gavin, if voting matters to you, you’ll search up and down that French Laundry of yours to find it.



How insulting this puppet is.. — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) February 19, 2026

Large numbers of people actually trust this man. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

Odd.



I wonder how Gavin was able to attend the Munich Security Conference this month without his birth certificate?



Oh, that's right, he has a PASSPORT. — Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) February 19, 2026

Yep, a birth certificate is required to secure a passport. The man doesn’t think before his mouth is opened or while his lips are moving and his hips are swaying.

Assuming someone lost their passport or birth certificate, it’s not hard to replace them.

Unfortunately, no one in the history of the United States ever lost their birth certificate.



Because of they had, there would be a process to obtain a replacement birth certificate. Probably even a pretty simple process.



Poor Gavin. pic.twitter.com/Ow0KyH9HwJ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 19, 2026

I just got my birth certificate in the mail yesterday. Four days ago, I went online, put in my information and paid $20. It took me all of about 5 minutes. And VOILA! It came... like magic! I think it's literally the very least I can do to secure my vote as valid. — Roundabout (@UpHomeThompson1) February 19, 2026

Got a copy of mine from 75 years ago for $30 in five minutes yesterday. — matt miller 🇺🇦 🇵🇱𝕏 (@MattMillerCubed) February 19, 2026

Can you please let @GavinNewsom know how this works? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 19, 2026

Nah. Truth be told I’d rather he didn’t vote. — matt miller 🇺🇦 🇵🇱𝕏 (@MattMillerCubed) February 19, 2026

Next, he’ll complain that he can’t get to a polling place because he’s misplaced his driver’s license. Democrats have to pretend that they and their voters are locked in a perpetual state of helplessness or are simply too stupid to handle the basic responsibilities of life. It’s so tiresome.

