Dem Gavin Newsom Claims He Can’t Vote If the SAVE Act Passes Because He’s Misplaced His Birth Certificate



Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:28 AM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

California Governor Gavin Newsom says his birth certificate is like billions of taxpayer dollars - he doesn’t know where it’s disappeared to. He recently told fellow Democrat Jim Clyburn that he’ll be unable to vote if the SAVE Act becomes law because he doesn’t know where his birth certificate is.

Give us a break, Gavin. (WATCH)

Democrats always assume that all Americans are gullible and stupid.

Newsom claims he can't find his birth certificate but somehow managed to jump through all the hoops needed to run for governor of his state.

We’re sure it’s safe in one of the many bedrooms in his mansion.

Posters say there’s a very obvious clue that Newsom is lying about not knowing where his birth certificate is located.

Yep, a birth certificate is required to secure a passport. The man doesn’t think before his mouth is opened or while his lips are moving and his hips are swaying.

Assuming someone lost their passport or birth certificate, it’s not hard to replace them.

Next, he’ll complain that he can’t get to a polling place because he’s misplaced his driver’s license. Democrats have to pretend that they and their voters are locked in a perpetual state of helplessness or are simply too stupid to handle the basic responsibilities of life. It’s so tiresome.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM VOTER ID

