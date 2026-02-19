Dozens of Donalds: AI Video Offers a Peek at What Trump Would Look Like If He Were From Other Countries

Technology is allowing creators to go wild on social media. Things that were once confined to the imagination can now be rendered by AI in mere moments. A new AI-generated video is giving MAGA fans a pretty good idea of what President Donald Trump would look like if he were born in other countries. Some of these international iterations of Trump are hilarious.

Have a look. (WATCH)

The Japanese Trump is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/MzKQD7XCuF — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 17, 2026

He’s handsome from any country! — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 19, 2026

Several posters agree. We'll have more on that shortly.

First, let’s get oriented with the Chinese Trump.

The Chinese one looks like William Shatner. — Edward McCall (@edwardmccallinc) February 17, 2026

I thought he looked a little bit like Marco Rubio 😂 pic.twitter.com/rFZBhCtEMU — Scarlet (@Scarlet_theRed) February 18, 2026

We thought Chinese Trump looks a little like journalist Mark Halperin.

Trump’s no king, but check him out as a Nigerian prince.

We should use this as a reply to anyone who calls him racist. 😂 — Benjamin Dover (@BPierreDelecto) February 18, 2026

They’d lose their minds.

Italian Trump has his fans.

hahahah. Italy Trump is actually kinda hot. — Laura Townsend (@LauraOpines) February 18, 2026

Italian Trump got more baby mamas than Elon Musk — suspiria1966 (@idrinkcoffeeblk) February 18, 2026

Never in my wildest dreams would the Italian version of Trump turn out to be my dream man 😍😂 — Cat (@catmondou) February 18, 2026

The ladies definitely like the Italian Trump.

Commenters say Trump should take a fashion cue from the video.

Wow, Trump should grow a beard. Very handsome. — August (@NLLHT8) February 18, 2026

All I’m getting from this is he needs a beard. — Evan (@EvanandOdd) February 18, 2026

Now I think Trump should grow a beard. — Geek Daddy (@GeekDadd) February 18, 2026

Trump would rock a real beard.

Posters say the international Trumps share a common trait.

Damn they all have great hair!😂 — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) February 18, 2026

Hilarious! I hope someone close to him sees this and shows it to him. — @Kentuckybaldguy (@Kentuckybaldguy) February 18, 2026

We do, too. If Trump sees it, he’ll immediately post it on social media. Then we can laugh as the meltdowns begin.

