Dozens of Donalds: AI Video Offers a Peek at What Trump Would Look Like If He Were From Other Countries

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Technology is allowing creators to go wild on social media. Things that were once confined to the imagination can now be rendered by AI in mere moments. A new AI-generated video is giving MAGA fans a pretty good idea of what President Donald Trump would look like if he were born in other countries. Some of these international iterations of Trump are hilarious.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Several posters agree. We'll have more on that shortly.

First, let’s get oriented with the Chinese Trump.

We thought Chinese Trump looks a little like journalist Mark Halperin.

Trump’s no king, but check him out as a Nigerian prince.

They’d lose their minds.

Italian Trump has his fans.

The ladies definitely like the Italian Trump.

Commenters say Trump should take a fashion cue from the video.

Trump would rock a real beard.

Posters say the international Trumps share a common trait.

We do, too. If Trump sees it, he’ll immediately post it on social media. Then we can laugh as the meltdowns begin.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DONALD TRUMP ITALY JAPAN NIGERIA VIDEO

